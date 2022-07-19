Aptys Solutions Makes Mobile P2P Easy for FIs by Enabling Push-Debit Through PayMōli

Aptys simplifies faster payments offering Visa/Mastercard connectivity through mobile convergence platform.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,000 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile payments, domestic and international wire, ACH, and in-clearing, announced today the release of its industry leading, multi-rails mobile payments platform, PayMōli. Aptys’ mobile convergence platform now offers the choice for fast, faster, and fastest P2P payment solutions for financial institutions and their clients using same day ACH and debit rails. Leveraging Aptys’ innovative platform, financial institutions now have the option to offer ACH2ACH, ACH2Debit, Debit2ACH, and Debit2Debit mobile payments, settling transactions in seconds.

PayMōli is one of the most innovative and easiest platforms financial institutions will use to enable faster P2P transactions in a safe and convenient manner, providing ubiquitous transaction capabilities which enables money to be sent to anyone, anywhere, anytime in mere seconds. Financial institutions can now offer faster P2P payments with no new integrations or operational processes required.

PayMoli is a SaaS, stateless, and serverless platform hosted through Amazon Web Services Cloud which makes deployment a breeze, reduces implementation, integration, and support costs and enables financial institutions to retain their clients’ funds in their checking or savings account. The quick and easy-to-implement multi-rail P2P solution uses Aptys’ SaaS services and PayLOGICS platform simplifying the overall implementation process. PayMōli can be used by banks, credit unions, and correspondent FI’s to offer the latest technology to have quick access to payment technologies.

“In the past year, our team has done an outstanding job developing the latest and most innovative multi-rail faster P2P payments solution in the industry. We are excited about PayMōli as our initial mobile native application providing financial institutions capabilities to compete in the digital and faster payments space,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO at Aptys Solutions. “Aptys has also received PCI-DSS ROC, Visa and Mastercard approval and is now deploying PayMōli into six financial institutions including three corporate credit unions. Aptys plans on releasing additional capabilities such as RTP and the FedNow Service and digital payments capabilities such as B2B, B2C, C2B, and A2A to help financial institutions compete and win in this digital first environment.”

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating value and differentiation for their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.