Troop F Weekly 07-11 to 07-17-22

Incident Type: criminal mischief / theft

Date: 7/16/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark is investigating a complaint of criminal mischief and theft at a residence in Patten. The complainant reported someone used a drill to put a hole in the fuel tank of their vehicle and left a pot under it to collect the fuel. It is estimated that around 15 gallons of gas was stolen. This incident is still being investigated.

Incident Type: wrong way driver

Date: 7/15/2022

Town: clinton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving north on I-95 in Clinton when he came across a vehicle stopped in the left lane facing south. An investigation revealed the woman got on the interstate using the off-ramp, and immediately realized she was going the wrong way and stopped. With the assistance of ECS Ken Knightly, who was driving the IMAT suburban back to Troop E, the woman was turned around and exited the highway. There was no indication of impairment.

Incident Type: probation violation

Date: 7/14/2022

Town: Blaine

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Blaine and observed a vehicle not displaying an inspection certificate. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation it was found the driver was supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest. Tr. Desrosier contacted the woman’s probation officer and the PPO will deal with the issue. Tr. Desrosier issued her a traffic summons for failing to display a valid inspection sticker.

Incident Type: PURSUIT

Date: 7/15/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was parked at a construction zone in Frenchville when a vehicle passed him. He recognized both the driver and passenger and was aware they had revoked driver licenses. Tr. Desrosier attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled at a high rate of speed in a residential area. Tr. Desrosier terminated the pursuit but continued to check the area for the vehicle. With the help of the Warden Service, Aroostook SO, Fort Kent PD, the vehicle and both men were located after they had crashed off of an ATV trail. Tr. Desrosier located three baggies of Methamphetamine on or around the two men and their vehicle. Both men were arrested. The passenger has charges of unlawful furnishing of schedule W drug and violating his current bail conditions and had two active warrants for his arrest. The driver has charges for eluding an officer, driving to endanger, unregistered motor vehicle over 150 days, criminal speed, violating bail conditions, and unlawful furnishing of schedule W drugs.

Incident Type: Warrant arrest

Date: 7/10/2022

Town: Presque isle

Trooper: Tr. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator had an active arrest warrant out of Waterville District Court for a Theft charge. Tr. Roy arrested the 27-year-old Easton woman on the warrant. She was able to post bail and is due to appear in Waterville District Court in August.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/11/2022

Town: Presque isle

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Roy charged the 35-year-old Presque Isle man with Operating After Suspension and provided him a Presque Isle District Court date in October.

Incident Type: Traffic Arrest

Date: 7/11/2022

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy charged a 55-year-old Wade man with Operating without a License. Tr. Roy was on a traffic stop in Presque Isle when he noticed the man drive past him. He was familiar with him though prior dealings and was aware he did not possess a valid driver’s license. Tr. Roy issued him a summons and provided him a Presque Isle District Court date in October.

Incident Type: DEATH - ATTENDED

Date: 7/13/2022

Town: Mapleton

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy and Tr. Curtin responded to an apartment complex in Mapleton for a death investigation. A 78-year-old female tenant was discovered deceased inside her apartment. The female had a history of medical conditions, and her Doctor agreed to sign off on the death certificate. Nothing suspicious was discovered. **NOT FOR RELEASE**

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 7/13/2022

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton took a complaint of a suspicious female walking around Oakfield late at night. Tr. Cotton responded to the area and located the female, who he learned had an active arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear on a Protection Order Violation charge. Tr. Cotton arrested the 20-year-old Indian Island woman and transported her to the Troop F barracks where she was able to post bail.

Incident Type: WARRANT Arrest

Date: 7/14/2022

Town: Stacyville

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton arrested a 49-year-old Milo man on an outstanding warrant. Tr. Cotton went to interview the man on a separate matter, when he learned of the active warrant. A bail commissioner was contacted, and the man posted bail and was provided a new court date.

Incident Type: unsworn falsification-Case update

Date: 7/15/2022

Town: Patten

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: On 6/29/22, Tr. Cotton initiated a stop with a vehicle with falsely attached plates. The female operator was hesitant to identify herself but eventually provided a name and date of birth that was consistent with her physical description. Tr. Cotton warned the female about giving him a false name. The female was charged for the improper plates. Tr. Cotton conducted follow up and interviews with local citizens in the Sherman and Stacyville area and was able to determine that the female had provided him a false name. This female was from the Bangor area and had active bail conditions. Tr. Cotton located the female on 7/15/22 in Stacyville and was able to interview and properly identify her. The 28-year-old Bangor woman was charged with unsworn falsification, Violation of Conditional Release, and Improper plates.

Incident Type: Theft of services

Date: 7/15/2022

Town: Stacyville

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Hayes towing out of Stacyville called to report a vehicle they had towed had been taken in the night without receiving payment or notification. Tr. Cotton developed a suspect- the same female that had given him a false name from a few weeks prior on a separate case. After speaking with numerous witnesses in the area and receiving intel on the female’s location, Tr. Cotton located her in Stacyville. The vehicle that had been taken was hidden in her back yard. After an interview with the female suspect and her acquaintance, the 28-year-old Bangor woman was charged with Theft of Services and Violation of Conditional Release.

Incident Type: DRUGS

Date: 7/15/2022

Town: Sherman

Trooper: Tr. Cotton