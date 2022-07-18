New STARRS President and CEO Announced Plus Latest News, Video Series and Collaboration
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective 1 July 2022, Dr. Ron Scott, Col, USAF Ret became the President and CEO of STARRS, Inc. A copy of Dr. Scott’s complete biography can be found at the link at the end of this release. Dr. Scott follows the distinguished and selfless service of Lt Gen Rod Bishop, one of the STARRS Founders who will now concentrate on leading the Board of Directors along with Vice Chair Major General Joe Arbuckle, USA Ret. General Arbuckle’s biography can also be found at the link at the end of this release.
The officers of STARRS are:
President and CEO: Dr. Ron Scott, Col, USAF Ret.
Executive Vice President & General Counsel: Senator (Ret.) Mike Rose
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer: Col Mike Pefley, USAF Ret.
Deputy Chief Operating Officer/Public Information Officer: CAPT Brent Ramsey, USN, Ret.
Chairman’s Group: Col John Brockman, USAF, Ret.
Vice President Finance: BG Tracey Siems, USAF, Ret.
Vice President for Donor Relations: Dr. Martha Ostrom
Vice President for Administration and Secretary: Lt Col Steve Wallingford, USAF, Ret.
Vice President for Digital Media: Col Tracey Meck, USAF, Ret.
Vice President for Public Outreach: COL Sam Thiessen, USA, Ret.
Vice President for Government Outreach, Lt Col Julie Walker, USAF, Ret.
STARRS VIDEO SERIES:
Episode 12 of the Intellectuals is now available at the link below. In this episode Dr. Scott interviews 3 brave individuals who are standing up for their own personal medical autonomy and freedom under the Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act against being forced to take the Covid vaccine. Featured are Dana Lyon, USAFA track and field coach, 1Lt John Bowes, USAFA honor graduate and prospective F-16 pilot and CDR Rob Green, USN, a maritime security specialist. Hear their compelling stories in their own words how their careers have ruined on the altar of mandatory experimental vaccines for a virus that has moved on and whose potential for harm to those in their demographic is miniscule. The full interview can be viewed at the link.
STARRS ANNUAL REPORT (JULY 2021-JUNE 2022):
**Education through the Media**
• Newsletters (20), readers to date 15,000+
• 83 media appearances to include The Huckabee Show, Fox and Friends, War Room, One America News
• Established video series “The Intellectuals” to interview important voices related to current issues in America as they affect the military services. 12 episodes to date
• Articles published in national media: 90+
• Book Reviews: 22
• Public events:
• STARRS brief to local Colorado group
• STARRS brief to the Ft Collins Rotary
• Orbit Shot Event, Colorado Springs
• USAFA protest about vaccine mandate and unfair treatment of cadets
• Media Contacts: 34
• Brochure developed, 2500 copies printed and distributed
• STARRS briefing developed and distributed
• Website had ~55,000 visitors in the past year
• Press releases on important topics/actions: 11 issued to date
• STARRS Blog: Marxists in the Wire: 15 entries to date
• Use of Constant Contact to communicate with supporters. 26 engagements to date
• Facebook, Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Instagram & Rumble accounts tested for 2 months. Evaluating options for improving impact
• Billboard designed and deployed the end of June 2022 for 5 weeks in Colorado Springs
Impact:
• Maintained a continuous dialog with the USAFA Superintendent on multiple issues affecting readiness, fair treatment, politicization of the academy
• Academy leadership replaced BLM video with one emphasizing dignity and respect (more positive; but implied the need for promoting these themes)
• Influenced selection of speakers for the Academy’s annual National Character and Leadership Symposium (Dr. Ben Carson and Mr. Bob Woodson, Sr.)
• Filed 27 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests
• Only one answered the question; six others closed without answers
• STARRS will be taking further action to obtain answers
• Opened significant channels with Congressional leaders and noted public leaders.
• Established strong ties with alumni groups focused on the USMA (WP60) and USNA (Calvert Group); healthy coordination and communication on shared objectives
• Established monthly communications channel with the Superintendents of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard Academies using STARRS newsletter
• Raised in excess of $45K for litigation fighting the vaccine mandate
• Provided strong support to the Board of Visitors Lawsuit. Winning this case will:
• Hold SECDEF accountable for illegally suspending Congressional oversight
• Reinstate a tremendous slate of BoV appointees
• Provided strong support to military vaccine mandate lawsuit
• Brought significant local Colorado media attention to USAFA’s divisive practices.
• Educated the flag officer community, the Association of Graduates, and other military organizations on divisive policy and practices at the Academies and in the services at large
• Established closer working relationship with like-minded Army and Navy groups (USNA at Large, Restore Liberty) which increased the pressure on the services
• USAFA reversed course and allowed vaccine hesitant cadets to graduate on time
• USAFA’s Coach employment extended 60 days so that she will reach benefits retirement milestone
• AF Commander reversed course and retained unvaccinated active-duty AF Colonel
• CNO withdrew controversial books from Navy reading list
• USAFA Diversity reading room added conservative books to ensure a more balanced education to cadets
NEW STARRS COLLABORATION:
STARRS is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Truth for Health Foundation (TFHF) headed by Dr. Elizabeth Vliet. TFHF’s mission is:
• To provide truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information and cutting-edge updates on prevention and treatment of common medical conditions, including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, that affect health, quality of life and longevity.
• To present faith-based integrated approaches to medical treatment, health and healing services that encompass all dimensions making us human: physical, psychological/emotional, spiritual, social and environmental.” For more information, please follow the link.
For access to all the additional information covered in this press release visit STARRS. [https://www.starrs.us/
