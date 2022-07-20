Jambu Shoes & Co. Chooses Syndic8 as Their Business Process Management Solution
Jambu Shoes & Co., a subsidiary of VIDA Shoes international, has chosen Syndic8 as their business product management solution
Syndic8’s platform will add value by saving time and increasing data accuracy when sharing data with our impressive range of e-commerce partners.”BOSTON, MA, U.S.A, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndic8, the versatile data normalization and syndication software for complex product data, has signed Jambu Shoes & Co. as their newest client. Jambu Shoes & Co. is part of the larger conglomerate VIDA Shoes International which manages brands such as André Assous, BCBGeneration, Kensie, XOXO, and UnionBay from their first spark of creativity to their final product. Jambu Shoes & Co.’s integration of Syndic8 will allow their sales team to seamlessly syndicate to their wide range of retailers and marketplaces.
"As trusted advisors to our brands it is crucial that we continuously improve our portfolio of digital solutions,” commented Candy Wilhite, Customer Service Manager at Vida International. “Syndic8’s platform will add value by saving time and increasing data accuracy when sharing data with our impressive range of e-commerce partners."
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate – with Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. For more information, please visit Syndic8.io.
Jambu Shoes & Co.
Jambu Shoes & Co. was founded in 2010 with a mission to intertwine outdoor functionality with a sophisticated design. The Jambu organization additionally features JBU (Just Be You) a trend inspired brand focused on comfort. Both brands promise a high quality, uncompromising approach to providing products to the modern-day consumers. From the All-Terra Traction technology that allows superior traction and durability to Jambu’s Vegan Designs that use no animal products, Jambu Shoes & Co. provides consumers with a product from a moral origin. For more information regarding Jambu Shoes & Co. please visit https://jambu.com/who-we-are/.
