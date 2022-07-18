Filmocracy Fest Returns with Slate of Winners & Strong Film Market
Second Market established a new Tentpole Sales Event for Producers and Filmmakers
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmocracy Fest celebrated a strong lineup for their third season, and presented an elevated second edition of the Film Market, a vibrant marketplace that brought together industry buyers, filmmakers, and agents to help discover independent films and talent. The event surpassed the success it experienced earlier in the year, leading to the discovery of many films and filmmakers by top name producers, distributors, and production companies.
The Festival presented a series of features and shorts in person, competing for top prizes. In addition, the event presented a Best of the Fest category, with features and shorts playing online at Filmocracy.com.
Festival Winners for this hybrid event include the following:
Best Narrative Feature: 1-800-Hot Nite written and directed by Nich Richey.
Best Documentary Feature - Hostile written and directed by Sonita Gale
Best Short Narrative: These Hands Were Made For Knockin’ directed by Laura Herring
Best Short Documentary: Elsa directed by Cameron Mitchell
Best Student Film: Hair, Tie, Egg, Homework, Books by Lu Runxiao
Audience Award - Narrative: Buck Alamo written and directed by Ben Epstein
Audience Award - Documentary: Art and Krimes by Krimes by Alysa Nahmias
Audience Award - Short: Grounded directed by Jesse Richards
Inspiration Award: The Human Trial directed by Lisa Hepner and Guy Mossman
Watch the full Announcement Ceremony on the Filmocracy Youtube Channel
This is the second year Filmocracy has brought to life this Film Market, with the specific goal of curating an environment where independent filmmakers can connect and conduct business with industry leaders. In the market's first year, films were acquired and brought to Cannes for sale opportunities and distribution deals. This year, the list of buys, sales agents, and distribution companies have grown to include some of the largest companies in the world like Sundance, Endeavor Content, Blue Fox, 13 Film, XYZ Films, The Exchange, Radiant films International, and Periphery, just to name a few.
Filmocracy’s CEO, Paul Jun, exclaimed at the success of the event, “Our film market is filling an important need in the industry for putting filmmakers face to face with decision-makers. Through our virtual platform we’re able to foster industry relationships for filmmakers who lack a professional network.”
In addition to a more robust list of companies in attendance, the list of attendees grew exponentially, leaving limited spots available for any additional participants. The Filmocracy Film Market, in a very short time, has established itself as a premier market and highly sought-after destination for companies and filmmakers alike.
Some of the films up for sale included Matthew Mishory’s WHO ARE THE MARCUSES?, Nicholas deKay’s THE ARK OF LILBURN, Austin Chapman’s LACRIMOSA, Christine Yoo’s 26.2 TO LIFE: THE SAN QUENTIN PRISON MARATHON, Katie O’Regan’s GOOD MORNING MISS AMERICA. Daniel Diosdad’s THE NOMAD was picked up for international sales by Archstone Entertainment and Strana Media picked up South Korean rights for Juan P. Reyes’s SAMLAND. These films were picked up from top-name companies and more negotiations are ongoing for many other projects.
The market itself demonstrated the uniqueness it presented by removing any intermediary from the film acquisition process, allowing filmmakers to present and pitch their work themselves to top producers and distributors. The festival included both an in-person networking event and online zoom meetings. After a cocktail party that kicked off the event, participants met at the LA Gondola to conduct physical meetings and network about the films at hand. The next day, filmmakers were able to know exactly to whom they wanted to pitch their films to. Filmmakers then have four minutes to pitch their films to their preferred media partners, using videos, posters, screens, and media to make their movie as compelling as possible.
“I had a great time attending the Filmocracy Film Market. Filmocracy created an amazing virtual experience from start to finish. I loved that they sent a brochure of which distributors would be attending so I could research and prepare before my meetings. It was so fun to sit in the virtual waiting room with other filmmakers. I was so impressed by the site design, I would definitely attend again!” said Debbie Peiser, writer, director, and producer in Los Angeles
Attendees paid a nominal fee of $100 to participate, with the option to purchase a VIP pass for $500. Those with a VIP registration were able to skip queues and move to the front of the line in every meeting. All participants were also invited to attend the opening night of the Filmocracy Fest, which was a unique opportunity for the participants to network while celebrating their cinematic achievements.
“Liquid Media is very proud to be, for the second time, presenting sponsors of Filmocracy Fest. It is core to what we do to be able to support emerging storytellers, emerging voices, inside of our community,” said Co-Founder and Interim CEO Joshua Jackson. “I’ve always felt very proud and very lucky to be part of this big, wild, funny, crazy - sometimes difficult - global community of storytellers, whether in front of the camera or behind it. Filmocracy Fest exists to uplift the community, to make it easier for us to find each other and our audiences, and the addition of the market is an amazing new tool for filmmakers. We couldn’t be happier to support this, and look forward to seeing you at the next one.”
The Filmocracy’s Film Market was a big hit for both filmmakers and producers. It completely streamlined the pitching and acquisition process of films, allowing filmmakers to take full ownership of their projects while also opening doors for them to present their work to the biggest companies in the industry.
About Filmocracy:
Filmocracy is a film and festival streaming platform that rewards users for discovering amazing independent films. Users earn virtual popcorn for watching and rating movies, which can be spent in their shop to earn movie tickets, redeem gift cards, or attend virtual film festivals hosted from around the world. Bringing a powerful combination of technologies together to enhance the virtual cinema and conference experience for
