Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,665 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 80 will see brief nighttime closures for overhead sign work

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman & High Country Construction will be working on the final stages of the overhead signs at three different locations near milepost 101 for the Interchange Road project in Rock Springs on the nights of July 18-20.

WYDOT and contract crews will be working all three nights between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. from Exit 99, Cruel Jack's Interchange, to Exit 102, Dewar Drive Interchange.  Closure of the interstate will roughly last one hour starting at 12 a.m. before reopening the area to traffic.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area during these times or plan ahead accordingly for the delays. 

WYDOT is partnering with the city of Rock Springs, as well as Sweetwater County to complete the project.  The completion date for this project is set for June 30, 2023.

WYDOT received a $14 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to construct a new interchange and reconstruct and expand Interchange Road from Foothill Blvd. south to Blairtown Road.  The $14 million grant WYDOT received is part of the $1.5 billion INFRA grant program, which is part of the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.  Although WYDOT will receive $14 million, the total cost of the project is just under $30 million.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

You just read:

Interstate 80 will see brief nighttime closures for overhead sign work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.