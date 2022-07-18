St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A005357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7-16-22 @ 1600 hrs

STREET: Center Street

TOWN: Lyndonville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bridge

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Stewart

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Owings Mill, Maryland

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Penski

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7-16-22 at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning, once again, a truck hitting the top of the covered bridge on Center Street in the Town of Lyndonville, Vermont.

Investigation revealed Stewart was following his Wife's vehicle who was using a GPS to return their Penski moving truck. Stewarts' wife's vehicle made it through the bridge but sadly the Penski Truck, which is taller than 11'9", did not fit through the covered bridge without breaking a portion of the top. It should be noted like the sign says before the bridge, ALL vehicle's above 11' 9" DO NOT fit under the covered bridge. Once Stewart realized the errors of his ways, he pulled over and called the Vermont State Police.