St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A005357
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-16-22 @ 1600 hrs
STREET: Center Street
TOWN: Lyndonville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bridge
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Stewart
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Owings Mill, Maryland
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Penski
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7-16-22 at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning, once again, a truck hitting the top of the covered bridge on Center Street in the Town of Lyndonville, Vermont.
Investigation revealed Stewart was following his Wife's vehicle who was using a GPS to return their Penski moving truck. Stewarts' wife's vehicle made it through the bridge but sadly the Penski Truck, which is taller than 11'9", did not fit through the covered bridge without breaking a portion of the top. It should be noted like the sign says before the bridge, ALL vehicle's above 11' 9" DO NOT fit under the covered bridge. Once Stewart realized the errors of his ways, he pulled over and called the Vermont State Police.