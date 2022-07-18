Paving work scheduled for I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge beginning Monday, July 18, 2022

Page Content

Contractors will be shifting traffic and paving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, through Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Paving will also be done on the median from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Thursday, July 21, 2022, through Friday, July 29, 2022.

Work will be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Work will begin the night of Monday, July 18, 2022, between mile marker 45.2 and mile marker 44.5 to shift traffic on the westbound lanes. New lane and edge striping will be put in place, requiring intermittent lane closures.

The westbound fast lane will be closed each night from mile marker 44 to mile marker 42 beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, for paving and striping work in preparation for switching traffic onto newly paved westbound pavement.

Both eastbound and westbound fast lanes will be closed each night from mile marker 41.5 to mile marker 42.5 beginning Thursday, July 21, 2022, to pave the median.

The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.

The exact schedule is weather-dependent.​​