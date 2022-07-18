Binary Torrent LLC announced its cooperation partners signed a second collateral agreement
Binary Torrent LLC, a US-based direct selling company, has successfully air-dropped free tokens to over 1,000 members in its first 6-weeks of operation.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cooperation partner, Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company that created the LMGT token on the Binance Smart chain, announced last week that they signed a second collateral agreement to further secure its token's value.
"As we are currently their only marketing channel, we can offer a limited amount of free gifted tokens, air-dropped to our massively growing membership base. The key to successfully launching any token today is to have liquidity by usability, which comes with our growing membership base, says Binary Torrents Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bo Jensen."
"Binary Torrent uses direct selling to offer essential benefits to people who want an opportunity to earn income and build a business of their own, to consumers as an alternative to online publishing and educational companies. Bo Jensen continues that we have massive plans for the online publishing service, creating a true haven for free speech and ownership of your content while getting rewarding and beneficial education."
Binary Torrent LLC has its head office based in the USA with representative and support offices in Sweden and Vietnam.
The team members behind Binary Torrent LLC and its investors carry over 100 years of combined experience in international business and network marketing.
You can learn more about the opportunity, and the company behind it, by visiting https://binarytorrent.com.
