Binary Torrent LLC announced its cooperation partners signed a second collateral agreement

Binary Torrent LLC, a US-based direct selling company, has successfully air-dropped free tokens to over 1,000 members in its first 6-weeks of operation.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cooperation partner, Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company that created the LMGT token on the Binance Smart chain, announced last week that they signed a second collateral agreement to further secure its token's value.

"As we are currently their only marketing channel, we can offer a limited amount of free gifted tokens, air-dropped to our massively growing membership base. The key to successfully launching any token today is to have liquidity by usability, which comes with our growing membership base, says Binary Torrents Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bo Jensen."

"Binary Torrent uses direct selling to offer essential benefits to people who want an opportunity to earn income and build a business of their own, to consumers as an alternative to online publishing and educational companies. Bo Jensen continues that we have massive plans for the online publishing service, creating a true haven for free speech and ownership of your content while getting rewarding and beneficial education."

Binary Torrent LLC has its head office based in the USA with representative and support offices in Sweden and Vietnam.

The team members behind Binary Torrent LLC and its investors carry over 100 years of combined experience in international business and network marketing.

You can learn more about the opportunity, and the company behind it, by visiting https://binarytorrent.com.

Bo Jensen
Binary Torrent LLC
+1 3025258120
email us here

You just read:

Binary Torrent LLC announced its cooperation partners signed a second collateral agreement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Mining Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bo Jensen
Binary Torrent LLC
+1 3025258120
Company/Organization
Binary Torrent LLC
16192 Costal Highway
Lewes, Delaware, 19958
United States
+1 302-525-8120
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

When has ever direct sales and publishing come together? This is now a reality with the agreement between Binary Torrent LLC and the US-based company Made4Share Publishing. Often we hear about new upcoming direct selling companies launching their consumer products. We now see a truly different approach to this debated industry for the first time. Binary Torrent LLC has just announced its final agreement with the online e-book publishing company Made4Share Publishing LLC. Their service offers Binary Torrent customers a publishing platform to write books, stories, or content for a world audience, and Made4Share will use its marketing power to get the authors maximum exposure.

Visit us here

More From This Author
Binary Torrent LLC announced its cooperation partners signed a second collateral agreement
Binary Torrent LLC announced their cooperation agreement with Lapland Minerals Inc.
View All Stories From This Author