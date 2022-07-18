Heritage Commission Book of the Week: The Delaware Heritage Cookbook

Originally published by the Heritage Commission in 1988, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the ratification of the Constitution, the Delaware Heritage Cookbook is a collection of traditional, Delaware recipes, submitted by families from all over the First State. Now available digitally for the first time, we invite you to join us in celebrating Delaware’s rich history and culinary heritage.

– by Aloah E. Hatz

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.