Saskatchewan Expands Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Medication

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2022

Saskatchewan is expanding coverage for Trikafta, a cystic fibrosis (CF) medication. Starting August 1, Trikafta will be available to CF patients ages six and older who meet the medical criteria.

"We are pleased to be able to expand coverage for this treatment for Saskatchewan children with cystic fibrosis," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We know that Trikafta has been shown to improve the quality of life for patients, and this expanded coverage will help children with CF and their families for years to come."

Trikafta targets specific genetic mutations that cause CF; this mutation affects approximately 90 per cent of CF patients.

"Today's news will change the trajectory of the disease and the future for many children in Saskatchewan who live with cystic fibrosis," President and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Kelly Grover said. "Saskatchewan was one of the first provinces to fund the drug for those 12 years of age and older last year, and today has continued to recognize Trikafta's extraordinary, transformative value, by expanding coverage of Trikafta to include children ages six to 11 years old. We celebrate this news alongside our CF community in Saskatchewan, which has worked tirelessly for this day."

Coverage of Trikafta for CF patients ages 12 and older came into effect October 1, 2021 in Saskatchewan.

Health Canada approved Trikafta to treat children ages six to 11 in April. The Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health issued a revised recommendation this month that jurisdictions expand coverage of Trikafta for patients six-years and older who meet the medical criteria.

The cost of Trikafta is approximately $300,000 per patient annually at list price, before confidential rebates.

CF patients or parents/guardians of children with CF who think they may benefit from therapy with Trikafta are encouraged to speak with their physician.

Coverage is already available in Saskatchewan for two other CF medications which also target specific genetic mutations of the disease: Orkambi and Kalydeco. Coverage of Orkambi was expanded in July 2021 for patients two years of age and older who meet certain medical criteria. Kalydeco has been listed on the Saskatchewan Formulary since 2014.

According to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Registry, there are more than 4,300 CF patients in Canada and over 110 patients in Saskatchewan.

