Faithful Servant RoseMary Tucker Exposes Deplorable Living Conditions in Houston

I am not here to judge people. I am here to serve them. My job is to serve God’s children hot meals.” — RoseMary Tucker, God's Servant

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoodies4Healing, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) faith-filled powerhouse, had the pleasure of reaching out to the inhabitants of one of the worst multi-dwellings in the country, Sterlingshire in Houston. According to RoseMary Tucker, CEO, and founder of Hoodies4Healing, “Yesterday we served the residents of an apartment complex living in inhumane conditions.” A recent posting in The Neighborhood Poverty Project revealed, “City-wide, the poverty rate rose from 13 percent in 1980 to 20 percent in 2018. The city now has nearly half a million people living below the poverty line.”

This act of love by RoseMary and her dedicated team made quite an impression on longtime community activist and head of the Houston Chapter of the Rainbow Push Coalition, Dr. Candice Matthews. Afterwards, Dr. Matthews asked Hoodies4Healing to come provide hot meals for future events. She also thanked RoseMary for providing fresh food to these underserved families and for bringing the deplorable issue to her attention, stating “teamwork, makes the dream work.”

The Rainbow Push Coalition is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization formed as a merger of two nonprofit organizations founded by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. in 1996. The local branches pursue social justice, civil rights, and political activism.

Sterlingshire has been in the news lately, and with the help of the Rainbow Push Coalition, frustrated tenants are finally getting the ear of housing inspectors who are investigating this dire situation. “The main thing is, we got them out here, so they need to see the horrific foolishness that we’ve seen for the last couple of days,” said Dr. Candice. Complaints range from roach and rat infestation to leaky air conditioners and mold, which causes a major health concern for adults as well as children.

The genuine outpouring of compassion and concern that filled the air overjoyed the hungry souls who were served by the Hoodies4Healing volunteers. They received food for themselves and unselfishly took containers of food to their neighbors who could not come out, like the sick and elderly. For RoseMary it was another act of obedience to God. He gets all the glory. To quote servant Tucker, “I am not here to judge people. I am here to serve them. My job is to serve God’s children hot meals.”

