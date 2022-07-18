Submit Release
TacMed Solutions™ is Bucking the Supply Chain Crisis with Made in the USA Tourniquets

ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a global supply chain crisis, TacMed Solutions quickly developed a sustainable production model to work against the supply chain crisis and aid the Ukrainian relief effort.

To scale the production of the SOF® Tourniquet, the TacMed team turned their focus to manufacturing efforts in the United by using continuous improvement and leveraging key partnerships with domestic raw material suppliers. This allowed for a consistent supply operation, accelerated sample review, and access to preferred pricing for reliable equipment.

With this new process in place, TacMed Solutions has seen the following improvements and achievements:

* 75 percent reduction in lead times for shipping orders;
* 175,000+ SOF Tourniquets parts manufactured in a 6-week timeframe and;
* 50,000+ SOF Tourniquets delivered by TacMed Solutions™ to Ukrainian war relief.

“When the war in Ukraine started, we weren’t going to let supply chain issues get in our way, said Katie Hembree, Director of Operations for TacMed Solutions. “Having agile, communicative, and transparent manufacturing partner[s] has helped us move quickly to jumpstart production and deliver lifesaving supplies to those on the front lines who need them most.” Will Wenberg, CEO of TacMed Solutions said, “Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality products as quickly as possible to support the abilities of First Responders. These enhancements to our domestic production process have allowed us to dramatically increase the speed in which we can deliver our products to customers.”


About TacMed Solutions
TacMed Solutions™ (TacMed™) is dedicated to improving survivability in response to crisis situations through world-class innovative emergency response solutions designed to equip, train, and protect those who save lives. The company develops and manufactures customized emergency response technology, advanced simulation and training aids, and personal protective gear for warfighters, first responders, and citizens alike to effectively manage the full continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.tacmedsolutions.com.

Steve Pehling
TacMed Solutions
+1 864-224-0081 ext. 136
stephen@tacmedsolutions.com

You just read:

