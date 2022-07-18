MDC and partners offer free invasive species control workshop Aug. 9 at El Dorado Springs

Body

El Dorado Springs, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation and several conservation partners will offer an Invasive Species Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the First Baptist Church in El Dorado Springs. This workshop is designed to help property managers reduce or eliminate unwanted weed, shrub, and tree growth. Applying management techniques and materials can improve land for both farming uses and wildlife habitat.

MDC experts will speak at the workshop as will partners from MFA, Mid-West Fertilizer, MU Extension, Corteva Agriscience and Professional Weed Management Services. A free lunch will be provided.

“We have been battling invasives and must continue the battle to stop these pests,” said Aimee Coy, MDC private land conservationist. “There are ways to suppress the vigor of invasives through the use of fire, grazing, mowing, or other targeted strategies that allows the remaining plant community to better compete with the invasive species.”

Invasive plant species are prolific seed producers with highly successful seed dispersal rates, Coy said. They colonize quickly and rapidly grow to maturity. Invasives are aggressive, competitive, and adaptable. Those qualities give them the ability to out-compete native species and prevent landowners from achieving production goals for their property.

Workshop topics will include:

Removal and control of red cedars in grasslands.

Methods and materials for control of invasive species.

Increasing available forage for livestock.

Maintaining resiliency on the farm.

Staying away from monocultures.

Maintaining quality wildlife habitat.

Participants are asked to register by Aug. 5. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. To register, call MDC’s Clinton Office at 660-885-6981, or signup online by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45L.