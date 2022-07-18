LNH Studios' Short Film, “100 Words”, Premieres at Hamilton NY International Film Festival

LNH Studios LLC Logo Late Night Hump Comedy 100 Words Poster

RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LNH Studios short film, “100 Words”, will premiere as a part of the comedy short film slate on July 22nd at 8 PM ET at the Hamilton Movie Theater in Hamilton, NY as a part of the Hamilton NY International Film Festival.

“100 Words” was directed by Brendan O’Brien, who also co-wrote the script with lead actress, Reena Ezra. This dystopian film is about a world where everyone can only say 100 Words a day. It follows the main character, Jodi (played by Reena Ezra) as she runs across town to get to her partner, Ellie (played by Linda Garzia), before she leaves town for good. Along the way, Jodi runs into a series of roadblocks in pursuit of reaching Ellie before time and her words run out.

The film also features Actress Lia Russo, Actor Andrew Beadle and Comedian Monty Mason. The film was shot by Jordan Fried who produced the film along with Brendan O’Brien and Reena Ezra.

Tickets can be purchased for $8 at the door and online at hnyiff.com/schedule.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

For more information about LNH Studios, LLC and to arrange to speak to a company spokesperson, please contact Jordan Fried at 845-545-0284 or latenighthump@gmail.com

