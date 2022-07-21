Spraye raises $200K for software that helps lawn care businesses efficiently manage customers
SaaS firm joins TinySeed accelerator to boost its SaaS platform that aids with scheduling, invoicing, and more
Companies cannot waste precious time assigning administrative work to their revenue-generating employees. Spraye solves this problem for lawn care businesses with a simple, powerful platform.”CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spraye, a technology company that offers business management software to lawn care businesses, announced today that it raised $200,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will help Spraye in its mission to empower lawn spraying businesses to efficiently manage their operations, scheduling, chemical tracking, and more.
“We want to help our customers grow and prosper with their lawn care companies — that is at the heart of Spraye’s mission,” said Caitlin Schlichting, co-founder of Spraye. “TinySeed is going to give us the foundation we need to grow. This funding and TinySeed’s additional resources will allow us to focus on improving our current product as well as dedicate resources toward user growth.”
To understand Spraye’s solution, imagine that you operate a lawn business. You have hundreds of customers that need different lawn services, on different timelines, and in different areas — but you have only a handful of employees to execute these services each day.
Rather than forcing a crew to handle many administrative tasks with a variety of tools, Spraye helps lawn business owners and supervisors more efficiently manage their time and resources. Spraye’s SaaS platform helps lawn businesses with route optimization, invoicing, scheduling, estimates, chemical tracking, compliance, sales reports, online support, customer management, and more.
Spraye simplifies and automates these processes to save businesses an average of 12.5 hours per week per employee, freeing them up to spend more time on lawns and less on administrative work.
“Companies cannot waste precious time assigning administrative work to their revenue-generating employees,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “Spraye solves this problem for lawn care businesses with a simple, powerful platform that helps them manage their services and customers.”
Husband-and-wife duo Caitlin and Brian Schlichting launched Spraye — along with four other co-founders — when they saw a gap in the market. The group recognized there wasn’t software designed specifically for lawn applicators nor a quality tool for chemical tracking. Tracking compliance was a key driver of growth for Spraye, which is now exclusively owned by the Schlichtings.
“We wanted to build something that was easy to use and not bogged down with unnecessary features at an affordable price,” said Brian Schlichting. “We’re excited about offering our users the best software possible for their business while also providing outstanding customer service and support.”
About Spraye: Launched in 2020, Spraye Software was co-founded by Caitlin and Brian Schlichting. Spraye offers lawn management software to lawn spraying companies, helping them more efficiently operate their business with routing, invoicing, scheduling, estimates, chemical tracking, compliance, and more.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 80 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
