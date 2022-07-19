Exclusive Furniture Announces Grand Opening- STORE #8 NORTH HOUSTON /SPRING Location-45N between Spring & The Woodlands
Exclusive Furniture continues expanding its footprint in Houston and surrounding areas with Store #8 Woodlands/Spring location -- Saturday, July 23rd, 2022
“We love continuing to expand our community presence in the city especially in the Spring, Woodlands area increasing our showroom sizes each time we open a new location!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Zavary & Exclusive Furniture are excited to announce the Grand Opening of the long awaited 65,000 square foot North Houston Woodlands / Spring location (Store #8) located at 16515 N Freeway, Houston TX 77090 (located south of FM- 1960 exit on 45 N) in the Spring Community. Three times bigger than any of its other locations, the Spring location boasts a lofty showroom with never-before-seen inventory. The location will also have an in-store, photo friendly MURAL which highlights the story of Exclusive Furniture’s city wide expansion encompassing its 8 locations by local artist @ofilidesign.
— Sam Zavary, President/Founder, Exclusive Furniture
Rack 45, the 15,000 sq feet outlet concept inside the store is also a unique feature inside the store differentiating the lifestyle experience that Exclusive offers from all other furniture stores by offering customers a chance to explore premium bargain offers as well. This location has a beautiful showroom including a mattress store inside the store, as well as an in store patio “store.”
The Exclusive Furniture Store 8 Grand Opening is scheduled to take place the weekend of July 22nd, 2022 with a VIP friends and family reception and a ribbon-cutting. Doors Officially open to the public on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The opening will have in-store activities for guests, prizes, family fun, performances by DEMOLA the Violinist, Vincent Powell from American Idol, guest appearances by local influencer/celebrities such as Indian Matchmaking Star Aparna Shewakramani and more! Exclusive will also have its local supporters such as MIX 96.5’s Sarah Pepper, 93Q Country Erica Ricco and more on-air talent at the event as emcee and in support!
Exclusive Furniture is committed to giving back to the community and will be presenting a check of $2,000 to Interfaith of the Woodlands in support of their numerous programs and services to meet the needs of The Woodlands and the surrounding area.
SCHEDULE:
-- July 22nd, 2022 -- 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM: Friends & Family Preview - with prizes, entertainment, local chambers of commerce and dignitaries present to welcome the company into the community.
-- July 23rd, 2022 -- 10:00 - 7:00 PM: The store officially opens the public. This day will be filled with food, fun, entertainment, prizes, and more! There will be performances by local bands and artists including American Idol Season 12 top 20 finalist, Houstonian, Vincent Powell as well as other up and coming talent.
The general public and guests won’t want to miss out on 25% to 35% discounts and in-store entertainment including face painting, caricature drawing experiences, magicians, and raffle to win prizes!
Exclusive Furniture will offer 35% off discounts on Friday, July 22nd at the VIP showcase and 25% off + free delivery on the 23rd for the general public!
Giveaways:
* First 100 people will receive a $100 Gift card
* First 25 customers will be entered to win a TEMPURPEDIC Mattress Retail MSRP $7500
* Surprise gifts throughout the day such as Airpods, gas cards, TVs, Adjustable bases, Sealy Mattress, Bedgear Mattress, Pillows, Sofas, Loveseats
* Doorbusters – limited quantities – Sectional at only $548 that’s 45% off
* Bedroom sets only $598 – regular $1099
* Beautiful Rugs any size at $49! Mattress at $499
* 65,000 sq ft showroom of IN STOCK furniture and mattresses
* Entertainment for the entire family starts at 10am
"We love continuing to expand our community presence in the city especially in the Spring, Woodlands area where there are a lot of home dwellers wanting same day, in-stock furniture! One of the things that continues to be the most exciting to me is watching Exclusive Furniture continue breaking ground in our suburban hubs as well as increasing our showroom sizes each time we open a new location so that we can continue providing new and exciting inventory and living / patio concepts to all of our customers! Come by and visit us at our new location, 'where low prices live!'." ~ Sam Zavary, President, CEO Exclusive Furniture
As VP of marketing and communications, it is vitally important to us that we are interacting with, touching, communicating with and serving every area in our city. Which is why, at Exclusive, we make these events open to the public with entertainment and prizes / incentives for all to come out and celebrate with us. We pride ourselves on a quality customer experience as well as continue wanting to be the household name you think of first when you think of furniture in Houston. We are thrilled to be opening our 8th location, and I personally love watching the company continue to grow.” Carolina Chavez, Sr. VP Marketing, Exclusive Furniture.
Exclusive Furniture continues to expand its reach, impact, and influence in each community where it opens brick and mortar locations.
###
Exclusive Furniture NORTH HOUSTON / SPRING LOCATION TO OPEN OFFICIALLY JULY 23RD, 2022