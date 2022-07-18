Indian River man, Brevard woman arrested for human trafficking, use of child in sexual performance
For Immediate Release
July 17, 2022
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, of Vero Beach, on two counts of human trafficking and one count each of lewd and lascivious battery, use of a child in sexual performance, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a felony and battery. The agencies also arrested Taylor Kathleen Brandt, 19, of Palm Bay, for two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count each of human trafficking, use of a child in a sexual performance and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
The joint investigation began in March when the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and West Melbourne Police Department asked FDLE and BCSO to take over the case due to jurisdictional considerations.
Investigators found that Brandt and Dinkels recruited three juvenile females to perform sex acts with them for money. In several of the instances, Dinkels videotaped the sex acts.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This sick criminal duo used social media to target and lure young girls for sex, including a 14-year-old from a foster home. I am thankful for the multiple law enforcement agencies that investigated this case, and I look forward to my Statewide Prosecutors securing convictions for these loathsome predators.”
FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Predators who take advantage of children like this have no place in our communities, and I hope this arrest sends a warning to anyone else who might seek to exploit Florida’s youth. I am proud of the work of our members and our criminal justice partners to ensure these suspects are held accountable for their criminal actions.”
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “I could not be more proud of the amazing team of agents that brought these disgusting individuals to justice! Anyone, who is evil enough to harm a child needs to be locked behind bars where they can never harm another child in our community or anywhere else on the planet! I want to personally thank Attorney General Ashley Moody for prosecuting these types of cases and also FDLE for all their support in fighting the exploitation of children. Cases like this are a perfect example of how law enforcement agencies work together to keep our children safe!”
Dinkels was booked into the Indian River Jail, while Brandt was booked into the Brevard County Jail. Both were ordered held without bond pending first appearance. This case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer
