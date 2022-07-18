Caring For Others Distributes 800 Pairs of Shoes During Annual No Bare Soles Event
The non-profit provided 800 pairs of brand new shoes to families at their headquarters in Atlanta
Our goal is to eradicate clothing insecurity which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of clothing like shoes is removed from their minds.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, held its annual No Bare Soles shoe distribution program on Saturday, July 16 at the non-profit’s building located at 3537 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta, Ga.
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
On Saturday, the non-profit distributed 800 pairs of brand new shoes to children and families in the Atlanta area. The annual program was created over a decade ago to combat the clothing insecurity epidemic plaguing the community.
“Our goal is to eradicate clothing insecurity which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of clothing like shoes is removed from their minds,” Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said. “We want to provide these necessities to the community so they can walk with dignity, especially for the children as they return to school in the Fall.“
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.
To make a donation or to learn more about Caring For Others please visit www.caring4others.org.
