Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,575 in the last 365 days.

Caring For Others Distributes 800 Pairs of Shoes During Annual No Bare Soles Event

Shoes donations nonprofit

Some of the 800 pairs of shoes donated during No Bare Soles at Caring For Others

Uniforms and supplies donations nonprofit

In addition to shoes, socks, backpacks, supplies, and uniforms were distributed.

Caring For Others, Inc. Logo

The non-profit provided 800 pairs of brand new shoes to families at their headquarters in Atlanta

Our goal is to eradicate clothing insecurity which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of clothing like shoes is removed from their minds.”
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, held its annual No Bare Soles shoe distribution program on Saturday, July 16 at the non-profit’s building located at 3537 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta, Ga.

On Saturday, the non-profit distributed 800 pairs of brand new shoes to children and families in the Atlanta area. The annual program was created over a decade ago to combat the clothing insecurity epidemic plaguing the community.

“Our goal is to eradicate clothing insecurity which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of clothing like shoes is removed from their minds,” Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said. “We want to provide these necessities to the community so they can walk with dignity, especially for the children as they return to school in the Fall.“

Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.

To make a donation or to learn more about Caring For Others please visit www.caring4others.org.

Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
email us here

You just read:

Caring For Others Distributes 800 Pairs of Shoes During Annual No Bare Soles Event

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.