Bonaventure Equity Announces Follow-On Investment in Nalu Bio
Nalu Bio, Inc., is creating a new category of cannabinoids, fundamentally disrupting their agricultural production for the wellness and pharmaceutical markets.
Founders who make a plan and execute tirelessly to achieve milestones are becoming exceedingly rare, and Caitlyn and the Nalu Bio team are tenacious innovators who deliver results.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”) is pleased to announce a new investment from its second life sciences venture fund, BVE Select Fund II, L.P., in Nalu Bio, Inc., which is creating a new category of cannabinoids, fundamentally disrupting their agricultural production for the wellness and pharmaceutical markets. The company’s novel cannabinoids will offer great therapeutic promise for more effective pain management and the treatment of opioid addiction, among other critical health needs. This marks BVE’s second investment in Nalu Bio, the first being a seed stage investment in late 2020.
Nalu Bio is the leading innovator in the discovery and production of next generation cannabinoid ingredients. Their chemistry-based proprietary synthesis platform enables Nalu Bio to produce an ultra-pure, consistently performing cannabinoids without the risk of contamination from THC, heavy metals or pesticides inherent in hemp-extraction. This unique, scalable platform has the ability to keep pace with anticipated market expansions, and will reliably deliver high quality and widely-accessible cannabinoids to global retail and pharmaceutical markets.
“Science speaks in truth and that truth builds trust. At Nalu Bio, our accomplished team of chemists and scientists speak this shared language and operate with transparency to produce research and evidence-based cannabinoids that consumers and companies can trust and are better for the planet,” said Caitlyn Krebs, Nalu-Bio’s Co-Founder and CEO. Ms. Krebs continued, “We use these same rigorous standards when vetting our investors and have found Bonaventure Equity to view and understand the cannabinoids and the wellness market opportunity in a similar way to us. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Bonaventure team.”
“Founders who make a plan and execute tirelessly to achieve milestones are becoming exceedingly rare, and Caitlyn and the Nalu Bio team are tenacious innovators who deliver results,” said Ross O’Brien, BVE’s Founder and Managing Partner. “This follow-on investment was the logical next step in our deep partnership with the company, and we look forward to helping Nalu Bio scale and be the positive impact they will continue to make in the life sciences space.”
To learn more about Nalu Bio and their team of healthcare and scientific professionals, visit www.nalubio.com. Those interested in learning more about Bonaventure Equity, can visit www.bve.vc.
