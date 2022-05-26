Bonaventure Equity Announces Follow-On Investment in Engineered Medical Technologies (tCheck)
BVE has supplied tCheck with resources and relationships, and with this further infusion of capital, we will continue to support their operations, regulatory strategy, and fundraising objectives.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”) is pleased to announce the first investment from its botanical life sciences venture fund, BVE Select Fund II, L.P., in Engineered Medical Technologies, Inc. (“tCheck”). BVE made a seed stage investment in tCheck in 2020 from its first fund and with this follow-on investment BVE’s Founder and Managing Partner, Ross O’Brien, will be joining tCheck’s Board of Directors.
Established in 2015 by a team of designers, engineers, and scientists, tCheck is creating the new Cannabis testing standard by providing commercial grade testing devices to consumers, businesses and growers. The tCheck 2 and accessory products solves a problem common among those selling or consuming cannabis containing products, namely the ability to confirm the amount of cannabinoid in a product. Using just two drops of an infused oil, the tCheck 2 handheld device delivers results in just a few minutes. The tCheck 2 and its expansion kits are designed and made in Northern California. To date, tCheck has sold more than 17,000 testing devices.
“In Bonaventure Equity, we found a partner who listens, who works collaboratively, and invests much more than capital. BVE not only participated in our very first capital raise, but also provided access to their extensive network, and augmented our strategically bootstrapped team to accelerate our ability to meet key milestones,” said Peichen Chang, tCheck’s Co-founder and CEO. “I am tremendously proud of the tCheck team and of what we have accomplished thus far. We have lofty goals and by welcoming BVE’s Founder and Managing Partner, Ross O’Brien, to our Board, we are setting the stage for further collaboration, accelerating our growth, and achieving those goals.”
“We identified something special in tCheck very early on. By investing at the seed stage back in 2020, we positioned BVE to provide financial and operational support at critical periods of growth. By working closely with this team for over a year, keeping our finger on the pulse of development, and celebrating milestones, we found it quite easy to move quickly with this follow-on investment,” said Ross O’Brien, BVE’s Founder and Managing Partner. “True to our model, BVE has supplied tCheck with resources and relationships, and with this further infusion of capital, we will continue to support their operations, regulatory strategy, and fundraising objectives. Venture capital is challenging for early stage cannabis companies, which is why we believe it is crucial to provide them with more resources and invest in innovative research, development, and market expansion for the long term.”
To learn more about tCheck and their full line of innovative products, visit www.tcheck.me. Those interested in learning more about Bonaventure Equity, can visit www.bve.vc.
