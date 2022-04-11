Bonaventure Equity Announces the Appointment of Robert J. Toth, Jr. to the Position of Scientific Operating Partner
Seasoned biotechnology executive joins BVE’s cannabis and psilocybin life sciences fund.
We believe there is no one more qualified than Rob to critically evaluate and help build long term value in the innovative life sciences companies we are investing in.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”), a cannabis and psilocybin life sciences venture capital firm, is pleased to announce Robert J. Toth, Jr. has joined BVE as a Scientific Operating Partner for its second fund, BVE Select Fund II, L.P.. A seasoned executive and advisor, Mr. Toth has two decades’ experience within the biotechnology industry, adding significantly to BVE’s industry depth and expertise.
— Ross O'Brien
“We are incredibly pleased to have such an accomplished individual join the BVE team,” said BVE Founder and Managing Partner, Ross O’Brien. He continued, “Rob’s CV reads like a scientific operating partner wish-list. He has spent the better part of his career in the financial sector with an emphasis on biotech. As a former hedge fund portfolio manager and senior equity research analyst, coupled with a background in biotech commercialization and molecular biological research, we believe there is no one more qualified than Rob to critically evaluate and help build long term value in the innovative life sciences companies we are investing in.”
Mr. Toth currently serves on the board of directors for Kintara Pharmaceuticals, Inc (2013-present), a NASDAQ-listed biotechnology company, and is also a Limited Partner at Northern Waters, LLC (2005-present). His previous roles include Consulting Analyst for Narragansett Asset Management (2004-2005), Senior Portfolio Manager for EGM Capital’s Medical Technology hedge fund (2001-2003), Senior Vice President and Biotechnology Analyst for Prudential Securities (1999-2001), Senior Biotechnology Analyst for Vector Securities International (1996-1999), business development and research roles for Connectics Corporation (1993-1996), intellectual property assessment and technology out-licensing for University of Washington’s Office of Technology Transfer (1992-1993), and manufacturing, research and clinical roles for Genentech, Inc. (1987-1991). In 1999, he was named to the Wall Street Journal's All-Star List for stock picking. Mr. Toth holds an MBA from the University of Washington and dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biological Sciences and Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
