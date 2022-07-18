Public input requested for three proposed bridge replacement projects on Iowa 2 in Fremont County

AMES, Iowa – July 18, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for three proposed bridge replacement projects on Iowa 2 east of I-29.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Through traffic on Iowa 2 will be detoured using U.S. 275 and I-29 to the south through the town of Hamburg. For more information, see the website listed below.

To review the pre-recorded PowerPoint, visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim

If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge projects, contact Scott Suhr, field services coordinator, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh St, Atlantic, IA 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by August 8, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. We are utilizing REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to submit comments, register for public meetings or view the Virtual Presentation meetings without logging into the system again. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4905.

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.