B’nai Torah Congregation Names Leesa Parker Executive Director
Parker First Joined the Synagogue 25 Years Ago as a Volunteer
I am blessed to work with such a devoted, talented, and collaborative team, dedicated Board of Trustees, and tireless volunteers, to bring the insightful vision of our unparalleled clergy to life”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced today that Leesa Parker has been named Executive Director. In this new role, Parker serves as the primary liaison to the Board of Trustees and Clergy. She also oversees all aspects of synagogue operations, including strategic planning, day-to-day management, budgeting and finance, membership, security and fundraising.
Prior to her appointment as Executive Director, Parker held the role of Senior Director of Operations, during which she managed the security and maintenance teams, oversaw facility renovations and improvements to the synagogue campus, enhanced the security infrastructure, and worked to ensure a healthy, safe, and clean environment.
“I am blessed to work with such a devoted, talented, and collaborative team, dedicated Board of Trustees, and tireless volunteers, to bring the insightful vision of our unparalleled clergy to life,” said Parker. “It is a great honor to help ensure that B’nai Torah Congregation continues to thrive as a meaningful center of Jewish life for our community from generation to generation.”
Parker initially joined the B’nai Torah Congregation community 25 years ago as a volunteer at The Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center. Bringing years of corporate experience, she quickly moved from volunteer to administrator to Early Childhood Director of Operations. Her business, finance, and systems implementation skills were instrumental in helping the Early Childhood Center grow to its current level of excellence and success. Twenty years after first joining the Early Childhood Center, Parker joined the synagogue team as the Director of Operations. In this role, she capitalized on her ability to implement thoughtful and strategic planning to manage the synagogue’s budget.
“I’ve watched Leesa, a competent professional, over the last 25 years evolve from a ‘mom volunteer’ in our Taubman early childhood program to a volunteer receptionist, an administrator and eventually a director,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt. “As an Executive Director, she brings great work experience both from within the synagogue and outside, but more importantly an emotional maturity that is respected by everyone who works here. She’s incredibly intuitive, intelligent, and compassionate, and she loves our B’nai Torah community. We all feel very fortunate that Leesa was already here when the need for a new executive arrived. A national search could not have brought us a better candidate!”
Parker received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in Canada. She and her family moved from Montreal to Boca Raton in 1998. She is the proud mother of three children, Jeri, Kelly, and Daniel.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
