invenioLSI to host new webinar “The Key to Implementing SuccessFactors in a Public Sector Intelligent Suite"

invenioLSI SAP SuccessFactors Webinar

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector organizations, today announced it will host a new webinar “The Key to Implementing SuccessFactors in a Public Sector Intelligent Suite” on July 28, 2022, at 11am ET. Attendees will learn how SAP SuccessFactors®, a next-generation tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management (HCM), can help public sector organizations address common human resource (HR) challenges and improve employee experiences.

SAP SuccessFactors goes beyond the core administrative HR and Talent Management functions (payroll, contracts, new hire tasks) to help put public sector employees’ needs first. Creating and happy and healthy work environment is at the core of attracting and retaining employees. For public sector organizations, proper budgeting is vital to ensuring that this investment in employees can be made. With the help of SAP SuccessFactors, these organizations can make the most of their budget. This webinar will discuss some of the challenges faced by public sector organizations, and best practices for preparing for implementation and view a full demo of SuccessFactors in use.

WHAT: an upcoming webinar with invenioLSI to discuss the common HCM challenges faced by public sector organizations, the company’s own best practices for preparing for SAP SuccessFactors implementation, and a full demo of SAP SuccessFactors in use.

WHEN: Thursday, July 28th, 2022, from 11am – 12pm EST/8am – 9am PT.

WHERE: interested organizations can register below.

WHO: the webinar will be hosted by invenioLSI’s Heather Kuligowski, SuccessFactors Solution Architect, Byran Myers, SuccessFactors Specialist, and Caroline Silva, VP of Global Marketing.

WHY: public sector HR teams face several challenges such as budget restrictions, competing with private companies on top talent, and complying with sometimes stringent regulations. Advanced tools like SAP SuccessFactors can help with reducing costs, automating compliance, and gaining better insights into employee satisfaction – provided organizations understand the best practices for implementation.

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is recognized as the world’s #1 independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for Public Sector and Services organizations. Our domain specialisms include Government, Local Authorities, Policing, Healthcare, Education, Public Transport, and Tax, with a niche position within the Media & Entertainment sector.

We use our own IP, Cloud, Digital, and Analytics skills and capabilities to accelerate SAP-based projects to help businesses transform the quality of services and save long-term costs. invenioLSI brings unmatched industry experience coupled with unique expertise in advanced technologies to help you realize the full value of your digital investment.