From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 5:39 am the Skowhegan Police Department received a 911 call from a male reporting an assault at 912 Canaan Road, in Skowhegan. Officers responded to the home to find that male suffering from a head injury. The man, who is from Madison, was staying overnight on the property with his friend 20-year-old Alice Abbott of Skowhegan who lived there with her parents. When officers arrived, they also located Alice Abbott deceased on the property. The male friend was later transported to Reddington-Fairview General hospital in Skowhegan where he was treated and released. Maine State Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians worked throughout the day Saturday conducting interviews and investigating the circumstances of Abbott’s death. At approximately 3:20 pm Saturday State Police Detectives arrested 19-year-old Jason Servil of Massachusetts at the Skowhegan Police Department and charged him with Murder in connection with the death of Abbott. Servil was an acquaintance of Abbott. Servil was transported to the Somerset County jail. The decision to charge Servil was made Saturday afternoon following a discussion between the State Police and the Maine Attorney General’s office.

Sunday morning July 17, 2022, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

