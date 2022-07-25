METCASE adds new Rack Shelves to its range of 19" rack accessories

METCASE 19" shelves are designed for rack mounting equipment which does not have rack mounts.

These 2U rack shelves are available in a range of colors and depths.

The rack shelves are very easy to install in the rack.

New universal cantilever shelves from METCASE enable electronics equipment without built-in 19” fittings to be added to racks or cabinets quickly and easily.

We are pleased to offer even more choice to 19" rack installation engineers.
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new 2U shelves are DIN 41494 and IEC 60297-3 compliant. They are ideal for a wide range of applications including networking and communications equipment, industrial computers, sound and studio systems, laboratory instruments and industrial control.

Slots in the bottom of the C4 mild steel shelves aid in-rack ventilation. The shelves are finished in tough powder polyester paint in either anthracite (RAL 7016) or light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. There are two standard sizes – 3.47” x 19.00” x 11.02” and 3.47” x 19.00” x 15.74” – with custom sizes available on request.

The new shelves form part of METCASE’s range of accessories. They are an alternative to METCASE’s open-topped COMBIMET T aluminum 19” rack cases. Unlike the shelves, COMBIMET T has a front panel and a rear lip. It is available as standard in 2U and 3U heights (3.47” x 19.00” x 14.37” and 5.22” x 19.00” x 14.37”). The standard colors are light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005).

METCASE’s accessory range now includes the 19” cantilever shelves, 19” mounting kits, a PCB mounting kit, PCB/panel fixing screws, PCB guides, mounting plates, front panels, chassis plates (METTEC 19”), wall-mounting kits (UNIDESK), an assembly tool (UNICASE) and a wide range of case feet (including tilt-leg versions).

All METCASE enclosures can be supplied fully customized. Services include bespoke sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting/finishing and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

