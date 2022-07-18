Submit Release
USA Pawn Recognized as Industry’s Best With Two Industry Awards

The Best of Pawn Awards Celebrate Industry Leaders Across North America

I’ve worked alongside my family in the pawn business for over 30 years and have served in various leadership roles...but this is a unique honor and I’m grateful to be recognized.”
— Nick Fulton, Managing Partner USA Pawn
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pawn, with six locations in Mississippi, has been named a winner of the 2022 Best of Pawn Awards. These awards, presented by The Pawnbroker Network, recognize the people and pawnshops that demonstrate a commitment to improving the perception of the pawn industry through professionalism and fair business practices. Managing Partner Nick Fulton, who currently serves as the President of the Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association, is also a winner in the People Category. 

“We have the best employees in the world, and our team is committed to bringing the best pawn experience to every one of our customers,” Fulton said, “so we’re particularly proud of being named the Best of Pawn.” The stores in Jackson, Pearl, Canton, and Vicksburg employ over 50 employees, many of whom have worked with the company for decades.

“Our employees consistently say that this company’s commitment to their community is what they enjoy most about their job,” said John Hopkins who serves as the Director of Store Operations. One recent example of that commitment to the community is the fact that USA Pawn recently commemorated their 30th Anniversary with celebrations at every store and a donation that will fund Warrior Cottages is an upcoming housing project which will provide tiny homes to veterans needing shelter and aim to help eliminate veteran homelessness in Vicksburg. They are also a founding sponsor of Leading By Example, an education program for Mental Health Awareness. 

“I’ve worked alongside my family in the pawn business for over 30 years and have served in various leadership roles at the state and national level,” Fulton said, “but this is a unique honor and I’m grateful to be recognized.”  

Founded in 1991, USA Pawn operates in Mississippi with six easily accessible locations in Jackson, Pearl, Canton, and Vicksburg. More information is available at usapawn.com by calling 601-501-7296, or via email at info@usapawn.com. To see the full list of winners of the Best of Pawn Awards, visit bestofpawn.com

