The Luxury Exchange Hosts Annual Trunk Show Benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities

The Luxury Exchange’s 2025 Trunk Show on October 10 is more than just an exclusive shopping event—it’s a celebration of community purpose and luxury fashion.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Luxury Exchange, Portland’s premier destination for curated designer fashion and accessories, is proud to announce its annual Trunk Show taking place on Friday, October 10, 2025, from 5–7 PM at its downtown Portland store. This year’s event combines a celebration of style with a meaningful partnership, benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).Guests attending the Trunk Show are invited to “Shop With Purpose” through a variety of exclusive offers and opportunities to give back. Event highlights include:• Designer Promotions & New Drops — Seasonal markdowns, exclusive product releases, and one-night-only savings.• Special Incentives — $75 off the first $500+ purchase, stackable with 20–50% off aged inventory.• Toy Drive & Raffle Giveaway — Attendees can support RMHC families through toy donations and raffle entries, with multiple ways to participate and win.• Community Connection — A portion of proceeds from the event will directly benefit RMHC, helping families with critically ill children stay close to the care they need.“The Trunk Show is more than a shopping event—it’s an evening where designer luxury meets community purpose,” said Beth Anundi, owner of The Luxury Exchange. “We are proud to continue our annual partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving our clients a way to enjoy timeless fashion while making a meaningful difference for local families.”Media are invited to attend the event for coverage opportunities, with interviews available with The Luxury Exchange leadership team and representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities.Event Details• Date: Friday, October 10, 2025• Time: 5–7 PM• Location: The Luxury Exchange PDX, 528 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204• Website/RSVP: Landing PageAbout The Luxury ExchangeThe Luxury Exchange is Portland’s trusted destination for curated designer fashion, fine jewelry, and accessories. With a focus on accessible luxury and community impact, The Luxury Exchange offers clients high-quality pieces alongside initiatives that support local organizations and charitable causes.About Ronald McDonald House CharitiesRonald McDonald House Charities provides a home away from home for families with seriously ill children, offering housing, meals, and support close to the medical care their children need. RMHC serves millions of families worldwide each year, helping ease financial and emotional burdens during challenging times.

