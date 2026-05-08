Podcast Professionals Association Announces Inaugural Board of Directors

Podcast Professionals Association

Newly adopted board will help guide the Association’s next phase of growth, member value, and industry leadership

The podcast ecosystem is made up of highly skilled professionals...PPA exists to support those professionals and help the industry grow in a more connected, sustainable, and credible way.” — Traci DeForge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Podcast Professionals Association (PPA) today announced the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors. This leadership team will guide the 501(c)(6) non-profit as it enters a new phase of growth and industry advocacy.The board brings together experienced leaders from across podcast production, business development, finance, education, media, and professional services to help guide the organization’s continued growth and long-term impact. The inaugural Board brings together experienced leaders from across the industry, including Traci DeForge, President and Co-Founder, Jenn Trepeck, Vice President and Co-Founder, Allison Booker, David Hoffman, and Steve Stewart.Founded in 2024, the Podcast Professionals Association is a dedicated industry organization for podcast service professionals, focused on education, connection, advocacy, professional standards, and business development. Since its launch, PPA has grown to more than 70 vetted members, reflecting a high standard of experience and industry commitment, and hosted more than 24 member events focused on professional and industry development.The Association has established strategic partnerships with organizations, including Shure, Podnews, HARO, and Featured. PPA has participated in leading industry events, including: Podcast Movement, Podfest, Empowered Podcasting Conference, and Podcasting Hall of Fame. Additionally, the association has launched new member benefits, including Health insurance, Ancillary health, and Financial benefits, all of which are designed specifically to support independent professionals and small businesses in the podcast industry.“This board represents an important milestone for the Podcast Professionals Association,” said Traci DeForge, Co-Founder and President of PPA. “From the beginning, our goal has been to create a professional home for the people and companies powering the podcast industry. As the industry continues to mature, podcast service professionals need access to community, education, trusted resources, and business support. This board gives us the leadership structure to expand that mission with intention.”The Podcast Professionals Association is a trade association for individuals and businesses working in and around the podcast industry. Its members include podcast producers, editors, marketers, consultants, agencies, service providers, technology companies, and other professionals who contribute to the creation, growth, monetization, and sustainability of podcasts.PPA provides members with educational programming, networking opportunities, business resources, professional development, strategic partnerships, and access to benefits designed to support podcast professionals at every stage of business growth.The Association was founded to help raise the standard of professionalism across the podcast industry while creating a collaborative community where podcast professionals can learn, connect, and grow.This leadership team brings together a diverse range of expertise in production, business growth, and financial oversight to champion the interests of podcast professionals globally. The newly adopted Board of Directors includes: Traci DeForge, President and Co-Founder: Traci DeForge is the Founder and CEO of Produce Your Podcast, a full-service podcast production and marketing agency helping business owners, brands, and thought leaders use podcasting as a strategic business growth channel. A longtime podcast industry leader, speaker, and entrepreneur, DeForge co-founded the Podcast Professionals Association to create a professional organization dedicated to the people and businesses building the podcast industry. Jennifer Trepeck, Vice President and Co-Founder: Jennifer Trepeck serves as Vice President and Co-Founder of the Podcast Professionals Association. A distinguished podcast consultant and host of "Salad with a Side of Fries," Trepeck has been instrumental in helping podcasters grow their audiences and monetize their content effectively. As a founding leader of the organization, she has played an instrumental role in shaping PPA’s mission, member experience, and early growth. Her work supports the Association’s commitment to education, collaboration, and the professional advancement of the podcast industry.Allison Booker, Board Member: Allison Booker is an audit manager and Director of Professional Staff at a public accounting firm in Tucson, Arizona, where she oversees audit and tax professionals. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and brings more than 15 years of experience in audit, compliance, and nonprofit financial oversight. Booker also helped co-found the Southern Arizona chapter of the ACFE and has extensive audit experience with 501(c)(6) membership organizations, including chambers of commerce and other business associations.David Hoffman, Board Member: David is the Founder and Principal of CitizenRacecar, which produces branded podcast series for large nonprofit organizations and NGOs, government agencies, and forward-looking corporations and brands. Their unique education program, Afterschool Podcasting, has taught audio storytelling to children in hundreds of schools from New York to California. Hoffman brings more than 15 years of leadership in production companies and a strong commitment to elevating long-form audio and professional standards across the podcast industry, adding a strategic perspective and a clear focus on advancing podcasting as a mature and respected media categorySteve Stewart, Board Member: Steve is the Podcast Editor for some of the biggest indie personal finance podcasts like the Stacking Benjamins Show, Afford Anything, and the MilMo Show. He also created the Podcast Editors Club, now with over 9,000 members, and co-founded the Podcast Editor Academy, which helps individuals build their own podcast services business, positioning him as a key voice for independent editors and service providers“PPA’s first year has proven there is a real need for a professional association dedicated specifically to this industry,” said DeForge. “The podcast ecosystem is made up of highly skilled professionals who are often building businesses, supporting clients, navigating rapid industry change, and creating the infrastructure behind successful shows. PPA exists to support those professionals and help the industry grow in a more connected, sustainable, and credible way.”With its inaugural board in place, PPA will continue expanding member programming, strategic partnerships, professional development opportunities, and resources designed to help podcast professionals build stronger businesses and contribute to the continued growth of the industry.For more information about the Podcast Professionals Association, including membership opportunities and upcoming events, visit www.podcastprofessionalsassociation.com

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