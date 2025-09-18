From Teacups to Taglines: Mother-Daughter PR Firm Synaptic Wins Comcast RISE Award

Synaptic, a woman-led PR firm in Grand Rapids, wins Comcast RISE grant for empowering small businesses with strategy, visibility, and protection.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synaptic , a woman-led public relations and marketing agency based in Grand Rapids, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Comcast RISE Program grant. The award recognizes Synaptic as one of 100 small businesses in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon region to receive a comprehensive package of support—including financial investment, technology upgrades, media exposure, and business consultation services.Founded by veteran marketer Cyndee Harrison and now co-led by her daughter Rachael Amato, Synaptic is known for its strategic and empathy-driven approach to brand visibility and reputation protection. The firm created PR Shield, a first-of-its-kind platform that equips small businesses with proactive tools for crisis readiness and reputation management.“We’re changing the conversation about marketing,” said Harrison. “Marketing is so focused on ‘promote, promote, promote’—but what nobody talks about is protecting. Visibility without strategy leaves brands vulnerable, and that risk affects not just the business, but its employees, customers, and community.”Synaptic’s story began not in a boardroom, but with a children’s tea party company in Grosse Pointe. Known as The Tea Party Company, Cyndee and her daughter created magical events complete with mismatched vintage teacups, lessons in etiquette, and a flair for storytelling and design. That whimsical start—rooted in connection, creativity, and presentation—planted the seeds for what would become a mission-driven agency committed to helping others show up well.“From teacups to taglines, we’ve grown something lasting,” said Amato. “We’re proud of our legacy and excited about our future. Small business owners should never have to defend their brands alone—and we’re making it our mission to ensure they don’t have to.”Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, launched in 2020 to support small businesses owned by women and people of color. Since then, it has awarded over $160 million in grants and services to more than 14,000 businesses nationwide.Synaptic’s grant package includes a $5,000 monetary grant, a full technology makeover from Comcast Business, a 30-second commercial with ad distribution, business coaching, and access to educational resources.“This recognition doesn’t just fuel our momentum—it deepens our capacity to serve,” said Harrison. “When we protect small businesses, we protect the heart of our communities. We’re honored to keep doing that at an even higher level thanks to Comcast RISE.”For more information about Synaptic, visit synapticapproach.com. To learn more about Comcast RISE, visit www.comcastrise.com

