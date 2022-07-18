Hubject expands activities to South Korea by partnering with Charzin
The electric vehicle charging platform provider Charzin announced that they signed an eRoaming business agreement with Hubject.BERLIN, GERMANY, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 6, the electric vehicle charging platform provider Charzin announced that they signed an eRoaming business agreement with Hubject, provider of the world’s largest electric vehicle eRoaming network, intercharge. As a result, Charzin’s EVZone card can be used not only domestically, but also in the overseas markets in Europe and the United States.
Hubject is also providing Plug&Charge (PnC) services to European electric vehicles sold in Korea. With Plug&Charge, drivers can plug their EVs into a charging station and charge up instantly using automatic car-to-station authentication technology that also facilitates the payment for them. This service enables an intuitive, secure, and automated EV charging experience.
Charzin’s vision is to offer its customers a sharing system on their platform in which private charging stations can be used by the public in exchange for rewards in digital tokens. Payments will utilise either an EVZONE card, cash, or these tokens. By collaborating with Hubject and joining the intercharge network, Charzin is widening the scope of its platform, and creating an international and seamless charging experience for their South Korean user base.
”The domestic and overseas electric vehicle charging market is changing very rapidly, which will be a year of focusing on making the right judgement. With the introduction of the EVZ token payment method, we expect to bring major changes to both the electric vehicle market and the blockchain market,” says Mr Young-suk Choi, CEO of Charzin.
Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject adds that, “at Hubject, we believe that the global adoption of emission free mobility relies on international services and technologies for EV charging. That’s why we developed Plug&Charge and intercharge, to bring this vision of the future to life. We are happy to start our activities in the Korean market by joining forces with Charzin, a strong partner, who also champions global accessibility of EV charging.”
About Charzin
Established in 2016, Charzin is a company that specializes in providing a electric vehicle charging platform and has the best platform development and operation capabilities in Korea. Charzin is the first company in the world that integrates control of three charging devices: billing outlets (temporary permission No. 1), slow and fast chargers, and established an integrated platform for Distributed Energy Resource (DER) such as building power grid, remote meter reading, and Energy Storage System (ESS), and are providing global services such as to the US and Indonesia. Moreover, Charzin is an energy platform providing company that has secured a special V2L demonstration that can sell electric vehicle electricity and a power transaction that can be used for charging by directly purchasing renewable electricity.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.
Hubject Contact
+49 172 8946279
press@hubject.com
Christian Hahn
Hubject
+49 30 5870889113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn