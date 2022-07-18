OKW’s SMART-BOX IP-Rated Plastic Enclosures Now In Eight Sizes
SMART-BOX hinged trims hide all the fixing screws. The cases can be mounted without opening the lid.
OKW’s SMART-BOX IP-rated enclosures for industrial electronics are now available in eight sizes and with a wide range of customization options.
SMART-BOX is perfect for modern industrial electronics such as IIoT, sensors, factory automation and much more.”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced SMART-BOX is ideal for wall-mount and desktop devices. Applications include HVAC, control and system engineering, safety technology, IoT/IIoT, Smart Factory, Industry 4.0 and gateways.
— Sean Bailey
These contoured, ergonomic enclosures feature separate channels for the lid screws and mounting screws so they can be installed ‘lid closed’ – protecting the electronics and the pre-fitted sealing gasket. Hinged flush-fitting trims conceal all the screws, which are A2 stainless steel with high corrosion resistance.
The lid features a generous recess for a membrane keypad or product label. Two plastic lid-retaining straps safeguard the opened lid for installation and maintenance in challenging locations. Inside the lid and main body, there are internal fastening pillars for PCBs and DIN rails.
SMART-BOX is molded from ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) for added UV stability. Its eight sizes range from 4.72" x 3.54" x 1.96" to 11.02" x 6.69" x 2.36". Seven of the eight sizes (widths 3.54", 4.33", 5.11", 5.90") are rated IP 66; the eighth (width 6.69") is IP 65.
Accessories for SMART-BOX include pressure equalization elements, cable grommets, security plugs, TPE non-slip case feet for desktop use, and self-tapping screws (including tamperproof Torx T10).
SMART-BOX can be specified fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly of accessories.
View SMART-BOX range here >>
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here