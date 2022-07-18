OKW’s SMART-BOX IP-Rated Plastic Enclosures Now In Eight Sizes

SMART-BOX modern IP 66 enclosures

SMART-BOX modern IP 66 enclosures for today's industrial electronics equipment.

SMART-BOX hinged trims hide all the fixing screws.

SMART-BOX hinged trims hide all the fixing screws. The cases can be mounted without opening the lid.

SMART-BOX membrane keypad recess

SMART-BOX with recessed top section for membrane keypads or product labels.

OKW’s SMART-BOX IP-rated enclosures for industrial electronics are now available in eight sizes and with a wide range of customization options.

SMART-BOX is perfect for modern industrial electronics such as IIoT, sensors, factory automation and much more.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced SMART-BOX is ideal for wall-mount and desktop devices. Applications include HVAC, control and system engineering, safety technology, IoT/IIoT, Smart Factory, Industry 4.0 and gateways.

These contoured, ergonomic enclosures feature separate channels for the lid screws and mounting screws so they can be installed ‘lid closed’ – protecting the electronics and the pre-fitted sealing gasket. Hinged flush-fitting trims conceal all the screws, which are A2 stainless steel with high corrosion resistance.

The lid features a generous recess for a membrane keypad or product label. Two plastic lid-retaining straps safeguard the opened lid for installation and maintenance in challenging locations. Inside the lid and main body, there are internal fastening pillars for PCBs and DIN rails.

SMART-BOX is molded from ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) for added UV stability. Its eight sizes range from 4.72" x 3.54" x 1.96" to 11.02" x 6.69" x 2.36". Seven of the eight sizes (widths 3.54", 4.33", 5.11", 5.90") are rated IP 66; the eighth (width 6.69") is IP 65.

Accessories for SMART-BOX include pressure equalization elements, cable grommets, security plugs, TPE non-slip case feet for desktop use, and self-tapping screws (including tamperproof Torx T10).

SMART-BOX can be specified fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly of accessories.

View SMART-BOX range here >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

You just read:

OKW’s SMART-BOX IP-Rated Plastic Enclosures Now In Eight Sizes

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
OKW’s SMART-BOX IP-Rated Plastic Enclosures Now In Eight Sizes
Tough METCASE UNIDESK Enclosures For Desktop And Wall-Mount Electronics
Award-Winning OKW CONTROL-KNOBS For Menu-Driven Electronics
View All Stories From This Author