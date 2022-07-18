Web DataWorks - Appointment of Technical Leadership
Web Data Works Limited (“The DataWorks”), announces the appointment of Jason Bell to Principal Engineer as part of the senior technical leadership team.DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Data Works Limited (“The DataWorks”), announces the appointment of Jason Bell to the position of Principal Engineer as part of the senior technical leadership team. Bell will support CEO Allen O’Neill and COO Rory O’Kane in executing the company’s strategy and vision to become the leading provider of both raw data and actionable insights to eCommerce focused data-intermediaries who consume web data at scale.
Bell brings over thirty years' experience in software development and BigData. He is a recognised expert in the domain of Big Data and DevOps on a hyper-scale using cloud native technologies. His experience and knowledge have made him an in-demand speaker, author, and advisor. He is a Confluent Kafka Community Catalyst, part of the Current Conference programme committee (previously the Kafka Summit) and an ambassador for Open UK with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with Open-Source solutions. His book “Machine Learning: Hands On For Developers and Technical Professionals,” published by Wiley is in its second edition and is used as required reading in the campus of over thirty US universities.
Allen O'Neill, CEO of DataWorks, commented.
"We are genuinely excited and grateful to have Jason come onboard as our Principal Engineer in charge of platform. I first saw Jason speak in a conference 10 years ago when the phrase ‘big data’ was in its infancy. Even at that nascent stage Jason was demonstrating proficiency and leadership in what has emerged to be a critical area for large organisations. Jason excels in balancing the needs of customers with the constraints of engineering and we look forward to working together as we continue to grow and expand.”
About Web DataWorks:
Web data is useful information that exists on websites which companies collect and use to inform them about their customers and market trends and provide a competitive edge over their rivals. Web DataWorks' platform and technology, which is focussed on the e-commerce market, has the ability to gather very large data sets from multiple sites and geographies in real time. Technology provided by the company is unique in the marketplace and is underpinned by a strong portfolio of patents and other intellectual property.
DataWorks' proprietary technology is far ahead of the current competition and is unique in the marketplace. It provides a compelling opportunity for customers, putting them fully in control of their data whilst dramatically lowering the cost of collecting large volumes of data at extreme scale.
For further information contact:
Web Data Works Ltd
Rory O’Kane, COO hello@thedataworks.com
Website: https://thedataworks.com
Rory O’Kane
Web Data Works Limited
