Appointment of COO announcement

Web Data Works Ltd (“The DataWorks”), announces the appointment of Rory O’Kane to the position of COO to support and execute the company’s strategy and vision.

We are very excited to have Rory come onboard as our COO and a co-founder. Rory has a wealth of high-level leadership experience in the eCommerce industry and is highly respected in the sector” — Allen ONeill