Appointment of COO announcement

Web DataWorks Logo

Rory O'Kane - COO, Web DataWorks Ltd

Web Data Works Ltd (“The DataWorks”), announces the appointment of Rory O’Kane to the position of COO to support and execute the company’s strategy and vision.

We are very excited to have Rory come onboard as our COO and a co-founder. Rory has a wealth of high-level leadership experience in the eCommerce industry and is highly respected in the sector”
— Allen ONeill
DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Data Works Ltd
10th September 2021


Following its recent €1.2m seed investment round, Web Data Works Limited (“The DataWorks”), announces the appointment of Rory O’Kane to the position of Chief Operating Officer. O’Kane will support CEO Allen ONeill in executing the company’s strategy and vision to become the leading provider of both raw data and actionable insights to eCommerce focused data-intermediaries who consume web data at scale.

O’Kane brings with him more than 20 years delivering operational excellence in the Enterprise Technology sector. He has a strong track record in delivering complex, quality focused solutions in demanding global business environments. Most recently O’Kane has worked as a leader in eCommerce analytics, working with major brands to drive increased growth and sales.


Allen ONeill, CEO of DataWorks, commented.

"We are very excited to have Rory come onboard as our COO and a co-founder. Rory has a wealth of high-level leadership experience in the eCommerce industry and is highly respected in the sector. He is known for his ability to quickly synthesize highly complex customer problems and find solutions to intractable problems. I have worked with Rory before and have seen first hand the transformational benefits he brings to an organisation – we are lucky to have such a high calibre industry professional join the leadership team.”


About Web DataWorks:

Web data is useful information that exists on websites which companies collect and use to inform them about their customers and market trends and provide a competitive edge over their rivals. Web DataWorks' platform and technology, which is focussed on the e-commerce market, has the ability to gather very large data sets from multiple sites and geographies in real time. Technology provided by the company is unique in the marketplace and is underpinned by a strong portfolio of patents and other intellectual property.

DataWorks' proprietary technology is far ahead of the current competition and is unique in the marketplace. It provides a compelling opportunity for customers, putting them fully in control of their data whilst dramatically lowering the cost of collecting large volumes of data at extreme scale.

