Appointment of Director to the board – announcement
Web Data Works Limited (“The DataWorks”), announces the appointment of Clare Conway to the position of Non-Executive Director of the board
Following its recent €1.2m seed investment round, Web Data Works Limited ("The DataWorks"), announces the appointment of Clare Conway to the position of Non-Executive Director of the board. Together with the rest of the board, Conway will support CEO Allen ONeill and COO Rory O'Kane in executing the company's strategy and vision to become the leading provider of both raw data and actionable insights to eCommerce focused data-intermediaries who consume web data at scale.
Conway brings with her an outstanding pedigree in growing companies from start-up to exit and beyond, with a wealth of experience in leading various areas of the business from Data Science, through Product, Operations and Customer Success. She is highly respected within the industry and has a strong understanding of both the sector's needs and the demands of major global businesses. Most recently Conway has worked at C-Suite level at Edge by Ascential and is now SVP Customer Success at Partnerize.
Allen ONeill, CEO of DataWorks, commented.
"We are very excited to have Clare join the board as a director. She has an incredible insight not only into the eCommerce industry, but also into the science and art of building companies at scale. Clare has worked with our leadership team in a previous organisation, and we are really looking forward to her stewardship and invaluable guidance on this journey.”
About Web DataWorks:
Web data is useful information that exists on websites which companies collect and use to inform them about their customers and market trends and provide a competitive edge over their rivals. Web DataWorks' platform and technology, which is focussed on the e-commerce market, has the ability to gather very large data sets from multiple sites and geographies in real time. Technology provided by the company is unique in the marketplace and is underpinned by a strong portfolio of patents and other intellectual property.
DataWorks' proprietary technology is far ahead of the current competition and is unique in the marketplace. It provides a compelling opportunity for customers, putting them fully in control of their data whilst dramatically lowering the cost of collecting large volumes of data at extreme scale.
