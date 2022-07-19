TravelSecrets.com Helps its Members Save Big During the Summer Travel Season

TravelSecrets.com Unlock TravelSecrets.com

TravelSecrets.com is helping its members save substantially on hotels, allowing them to experience dream vacations during a tumultuous - and expensive - season

We saved over $600 from what we would have spent if we booked through Booking.com or Expedia.” — Jim S., a new TravelSecrets.com member

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TravelSecrets.com - the free-to-join, members-only travel club that is quickly becoming renowned in the space for helping members save up to 30% more than they would by using major hotel booking sites like Booking.com and Expedia - is proud to be helping its members save substantially their accommodations during this tumultuous and expensive summer travel season.As a free-to-join, members-only travel club that operates on a word-of-mouth basis, TravelSecrets.com has been able to cut out advertising costs and work on low margins as well as high volume. That way, the platform can pass on massive savings compared to its competitors, allowing its members to afford to take their dream vacations at a time when travel-related costs are skyrocketing.“When I first came across TravelSecrets.com, I really did think it was too good to be true,” says Jim S., a new TravelSecrets.com member. “My wife and I really wanted to take our little girls to Disneyworld this summer, but the flights alone were insanely expensive and almost twice as much as when we first looked last summer. But, thankfully, we were still able to make our week-long trip happen because we found great hotel deals on TravelSecrets.com. We saved over $600 from what we would have spent if we booked through Booking.com or Expedia.”To learn more about TravelSecrets.com or to become a member for free and find amazing hotel deals, click here

How is TravelSecrets.com able to offer 10%-30% lower hotel rates than Booking.com, Expedia...?