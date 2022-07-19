Hygieacare® preferred colonoscopy prep for patients with Crohn's Disease or Colitis (IBD) in “Crohn’s and Colitis 360.”

The manuscript reporting on 343 successful HygiPrep® procedures on IBD patients was published by "Crohn's and Colitis 360", Oxford University Press.

The "Crohn's and Colitis Foundation" publication highlights that Crohn's Disease or ulcerative colitis patients can significantly benefit from HygiPrep both because of colonic sores and repeat visits,”
— Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. announced that the manuscript reporting on HygiPrep procedures performed with great success on 343 IBD patients referred by 65 physicians at four Hygieacare Centers had been published in "Crohn's and Colitis 360, by Oxford University Press.

Colonoscopies provide a crucial diagnostic and surveillance tool for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBD patients undergo repeated and frequent colonoscopies. The oral purgative bowel prep is often burdensome for these patients.

The study results showed that 97% of the patients were adequately prepared for their colonoscopy. Patient satisfaction for HygiPrep was very high, as reflected in post-procedure surveys and open-ended responses as shown in the free text analyses, and there were no serious adverse events.

The study confirmed that HygiPrep is safe, effective, and preferred for IBD patients. Patients with IBD now have an alternative to traditional methods for colonoscopy preparation.

The manuscript was submitted by Amit Gajera, MD, Ohio GI & Gastro Health, Cincinnati, OH; Christopher South, MD FACG, Ohio GI & Gastro Health, Cincinnati, OH; Kevin M. Cronley, MD, Ohio GI & Gastro Health, Cincinnati, OH; John J. Ziebert, MD, Austin Gastro & GI Alliance, Austin, TX; Cynthia H. Wright, MD, GI Alliance, Flowood, MS; Orly Levitan, Ph.D., Hygieacare Inc., Norfolk, VA; Dawn B. Burleson, MBA, Hygieacare Inc., Norfolk, VA; David A. Johnson, MD MACG FASGE MACP, Eastern VA Medical School, Norfolk, VA.

"The "Crohn's and Colitis Foundation" publication highlights that Crohn's Disease or ulcerative colitis patients can significantly benefit from HygiPrep both because of colonic sores and repeat visits," said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc.

About Crohn's & Colitis 360
Crohn's & Colitis 360 is an Official Journal of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. It is a peer-reviewed, online-only, open-access journal – that publishes engaging and informative content that catalyzes dialogue on state-of-the-art comprehensive care for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) alongside the latest research to advance prevention, treatment and cures.

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
Chairman and CEO Gavriel (Gabi) Meron (the founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world) founded Hygieacare® to bring the FDA-cleared Hygieacare System and procedure exclusively to the GI world.

Hygieacare is a two-sided platform providing the medical community with a unique new offering of care for colonoscopy prep and constipation relief while providing the world’s only non-invasive access to inner-colonic microbiome samples for clinical discovery.

For more information about Hygieacare®, visit http://hygieacare.com/.

In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world founded Hygieacare, Inc. Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System. Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed prior to colonoscopy. HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients. Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the Hygieacare Centers with excellent clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, BeeCave. TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Rockville MD, and Cincinnati OH. Additional Hygieacare Centers are in the planning and build-out phase in the US.

