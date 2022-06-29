Gastro Health announces Hygieacare® Center Now Open in Miami, FL to Comfortably Prep Patients for Colonoscopy
Hygieacare center and the Gastro Health Endoscopy Center at 7500 SW 87th Avenue, Suite 202 Miami, FL 33173
Gastro Health now offers patients a comfortable choice to prepare for colonoscopy. HygiPrep® replaces oral prep and no need to repeatedly run to the bathroom.
We are glad to partner with Hygieacare to bring patients an easier prep and constipation relief. A good bowel prep is the first step in screening colonoscopy that can prevent colon cancer.”MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastro Health (“GH”) (http://www.gastrohealth.com) and Hygieacare Inc. (http://www.hygieacare.com) announced today’s opening of the new Hygieacare center to prep patients for colonoscopy. The Hygieacare center is located adjacent to the Gastro Health Endoscopy Centers at 7500 SW 87th Avenue, Suite 202 Miami, FL 33173.
— Dr. James Leavitt, Gastro Health/Medical Director of Hygieacare® Center
The Hygieacare® Prep, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is exclusively offered by Gastro Health. The Hygieacare prep replaces conventional oral prep and effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. This means patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient and uncomfortable and can experience simple, easy bowel prep for their scheduled colonoscopy.
“We are glad to be opened and can now offer the choice of HygiPrep to our patients, as a good bowel prep is the first step in a screening colonoscopy that can detect potential cancer risks and prevent colon cancer,” said Dr. James Leavitt, founding gastroenterologist with Gastro Health and medical director of the Miami Hygieacare® Center. “We have partnered with Hygieacare to bring better care to our patients, with an easier prep for our patients and a solution for constipation relief."
“We are excited to be opened for business in Miami, FL in partnership with Gastro Health to prep patients for colonoscopy at the new Hygieacare® Center and provide relief to thousands that are suffering from chronic constipation.,” said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare, Inc. “This Center is the first Center to be opened in Florida. Tens of thousands of patients have already benefited from this preferred prep with excellent outcomes at out Hygieacare Centers in Austin TX, Norfolk VA, Cincinnati OH, Jackson MS, Rockville MD, and BeeCave, TX .”
At the Gastro Health Hygieacare® Center, patients will be able to prepare comfortably for their colonoscopy in a safe, private and hygienic environment - with normal nights' sleep and no need to repeatedly run to the bathroom.
The convenience of HygiPrep®
HygiPrep is performed in a private, clean and comfortable environment prior to the patient’s scheduled procedure. A trained technician provides instruction and is available for support throughout the appointment. A gentle gravity-flow stream of warm water flows into the bowel through a sterile, disposable nozzle, comfortably and discreetly evacuating the colon. Water continually flows until the colon is cleansed. HygiPrep takes about one hour.
HygiPrep replaces traditional oral prep for colonoscopy and is performed on the day as the colonoscopy, prior to the scheduled procedure. It is safe, simple, comfortable, and preferred prep.
About Gastro Health (http://www.gastrohealth.com )
Gastro Health, founded in 2006, is a gastroenterology physician practice management company headquartered in Miami, FL that includes more than 70 of the nation’s premier adult and pediatric gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons, and allied health professionals.
In addition to delivering gastrointestinal care, the medical group offers a wide range of additional services including anesthesia, infusion, imaging, pathology, specialty pharmacy and in-office RX dispensing.
Gastro Health takes pride in providing outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience for the patients.
About Hygieacare, Inc.(http://www.hygieacare.com)
Chairman and CEO Gavriel (Gabi) Meron (the founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world), founded Hygieacare to bring the FDA-cleared Prep System and procedure exclusively to the GI world.
Hygieacare is a two-sided platform providing the medical community with a unique new offering of care for colonoscopy prep and constipation relief while providing the world’s only non-invasive access to inner-colonic microbiome samples for clinical discovery.
HyGIeaCare was established to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to assist them in delivering better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through Hygieacare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.
For more information about Hygieacare®: http://www.hygieacare.com
# # #
Contact:
Joanna Palmer, Director of Communications
jpalmer(at)gastrohealth(dot)com
Michal Gorodish
Michal.gorodish(at)hygieacare(dot)com
Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+1 470-819-8351
email us here
HygiPrep for colonoscopy