Hattiesburg GI Associates PLLC, to open a Hygieacare® Center in Mississippi
Hattiesburg GI Associates will provide patients with HygiPrep®, which replaces the need for oral prep, and HygiRelief®, a solution for constipation relief.
We strive to provide outstanding quality care for gastrointestinal needs. We are pleased that our patients will have the choice of HygiPrep® and HygiRelief® in our new location in Hattiesburg.”HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hattiesburg GI Associates PLLC and Hygieacare Inc. announced the opening of a Hygieacare® Center at the new state-of-the-art endoscopy center at 100 Methodist Blvd, Hattiesburg, MS 39402. The GIA-Hygieacare Center is planned to open in early Fall 2022.
— Clayton Foley, the Chief Executive Officer of GI Associates of Hattiesburg,
The GIA-Hygieacare Center will offer patients a better choice with HygiPrep® and HygiRelief®, using the FDA – cleared Hygieacare System. HygiPrep is safe, effective, and a preferred alternative to the burdensome oral preparation for colonoscopy; HygiRelief is an excellent, safe and effective solution for patients with chronic constipation, bloating or an impacted bowel.
Patients may forgo many elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient and undesirable. The Hygieacare system effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. Over 20,000 patients have chosen Hygieacare at other locations in the US, with excellent outcomes and outstanding patient satisfaction.
The GIA-Hygieacare Center will offer HygiRelief – a solution for patients who suffer from constipation. HygiRelief has been effective for more than 2000 patients in other locations in the US. Patients achieved relief, felt much better, and provided excellent patient satisfaction feedback.
"At Hattiesburg GI Associates PLLC, we strive to provide our patients with outstanding quality medical care for their gastrointestinal needs in pleasant surroundings. We are pleased that we will be offering our patients the choice of HygiPrep® and HygiRelief® in the new location in Hattiesburg," says Clayton Foley, the Chief Executive Officer of GI Associates of Hattiesburg.
"Hygieacare is excited to partner with the GI Alliance to provide the most innovative and superb care for patients in the new location in Hattiesburg GI Associates," said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of Hygieacare® Inc. "We are looking forward to seeing patients from Hattiesburg experiencing excellent outcomes and satisfaction from this Hygieacare Center".
About Hattiesburg GI Associates PLLC
Hattiesburg GI Associates PLLC, with two convenient locations in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, strives to provide outstanding care for all gastrointestinal needs. The team of board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners delivers high-quality and compassionate patient-centered care focused on prevention and education.
The gastroenterology practice specializes in diagnosing and treating digestive diseases in adults involving the esophagus, stomach, small and large intestine, rectum, liver, pancreas, and biliary system.
For more information about Hattiesburg GI Associates, please go to https://www.hgia.net/
About Hygieacare, Inc.
Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 to create a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA-cleared HyGIeaCare® System.
Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes HyGIeaCare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform an easier bowel prep for colonoscopy performed before colonoscopy. HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients.
Gastroenterologists also refer patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the HyGIeaCare Centers with excellent patient satisfaction.
HyGIeaCare Centers are currently operational in Austin, TX, BeeCave. TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Cincinnati OH, Rockville, MD and soon in Miami FL. Additional Hygieacare Centers are currently in the planning and build-out phase in the US.
For more information about HyGIeaCare®, please go to http://www.hygieacare.com
Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+1 470-819-8351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
choose Hygieacare Prep