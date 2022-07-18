Torchlight: Infinite Details Skill Creation
Time to talk about those skills.SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skill system's design is extremely important in any hack and slash ARPG. In Torchlight: Infinite, infinite possibilities in hero creation is the core aspect of gameplay, and in an effort to achieve true freedom, we've decided to put the power to create skills in the hands of our players.
*Design Inspired by the Original Torchlight Game*
In Torchlight II, every class had 3 skill branches, and every branch had 7 Active Skills and 3 Passive Skills. Players could allocate limited skill points to their preferred skills, and combine those skills with the proper gears to construct a complete build. Because there were many skills to choose from, players could gradually discover a huge variety of builds. But it was only a linear selection of skills. Even if there are 3 stages of vertical growth for each Active Skill, it doesn't bring variety to battle or introduce a sense of novelty to the overall combat experience.
So, what if every skill can have a vast amount of variation? For example, Chromatic Shot can release more arrows, and these arrows can pierce through multiple enemies. Moreover, they can travel faster, and have a higher chance to inflict Elemental Ailments on the enemy. Wouldn't the entire combat experience in the game become even cooler and more interesting? With these ideas in mind, Torchlight: Infinite designed a skill system that allows the creation of new skills through various choices.
*Create a New Chromatic Shot*
In Torchlight: Infinite, skills are divided into Active Skills and Support Skills. For example, Chromatic Shot, Ring of Ice, and Hammer of Ash are Active Skills. We've designed many Support Skills to give Active Skills vast possibilities and varying paths of development. Once a Support Skill is linked to an Active Skill, the Active Skill will be affected by the Support Skill and undergo various changes in form, effect, and strength.
Let's use Chromatic Shot as an example. Its base effect is to release 3 energy arrows which can track enemies, dealing Physical, Fire, Lightning, Cold, and Chaos damage on hit. Linking support skills Greater Multiple Projectiles and Wind Projectiles to Chromatic Shot will increase the arrows it releases to 7, and the arrows will travel faster and possess enhanced tracking abilities.
Now, your Chromatic Shot will face some choices. Do you want to enhance its ability to inflict Ailments? Like linking Fire Explosion enhances its ability to inflict the Ignite Ailment; linking Freeze Chance enhances its ability to inflict the Freeze Ailment... Or select Elemental Fusion to give up the ability to inflict Elemental Ailments in exchange for a massive increase in Elemental damage!
Through these choices, you'll eventually get a unique skill you customized yourself. A Chromatic Shot that can inflict a variety of Ailments to the enemy, a Ring of Ice with a greater skill radius and an enhanced rate of inflicting Freeze, or a Hammer of Ash that can crack open even more lava fissures!
*Ensure Free Creative Space*
Simply put, every skill in Torchlight: Infinite is like a separate module. Your goal is to use these modules and combine them based on certain rules to create the skills you like.
In order to guarantee freedom in such creations, all skills in the game do not require any additional micro-transactions to be unlocked. As your hero's level increases, skills will be gradually unlocked, and you can immediately acquire them from the Skill Mentor. Skills grow stronger with each level up, and Skill XP can be obtained from killing monsters. It's just as easy as leveling up your character. Most importantly, the Skill System grows with your character, and you can switch and try out your skills freely at any time. The Skill System isn't bound to gear, so switching gear will not affect your linked skills. It's similarly not bound to a specific hero. So, if Frostfire Gemma can use a skill, the Spacetime Witness Youga can use it too... It's all up to you to decide!
If you're a Torchlight veteran, you'll notice that many familiar skills have been given new life in Torchlight: Infinite. Extraordinary design should be passed down. Torchlight: Infinite puts skill creation in your hands. Players can sign up for pre-registration now.
