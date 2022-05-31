Submit Release
Ring Games' Stellar Fantasy selected for Korean Governments Newly Growing Game Production Support Project

Ring Games’ technological creativity was proven by being selected in the new technology section

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean game developer Ring Games’ all new game Stellar Fantasy which is scheduled to be launched globally at the end of August, has been selected for support by the Korean Governments KOCCA division. KOCCA has selected Stellar Fantasy to be part of the Production Support of Newly Growing Games project.

Production Support of Newly Growing Games in 2022 is a government-supported project that aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Korean developed games and to create a new global market for newly created K-Games. Ring Games' was selected in the 'New Growth/New Technology Blockchain' category of 2022.

The project award will mean the KOCCA will help fund production costs of Stellar Fantasy as well ensuring quality for the game. Ring Games CEO Yoon Joo-ho said, “We thank the KOCCA for being selected. The fact that the creative use of NFT elements combined with the stability of blockchain technology seems to have been evaluated as an advantage in the gaming sector. I want to improve NFT value and show new momentum of Web3 games through P2E games that emphasize high quality and enjoyment of game play, not just rewards." and "Moreover, I want to continue to communicate with the community, grow together, and contribute to spreading the perception that users are the actual owners of the game."

Ring Games plans to use this project selection as a new driving force to accelerate preparations for global service scheduled for the end of August. Stellar Fantasy, which is scheduled to release a mobile version by the end of the year, starting with the PC version at the end of August, is a world where fantasy and sci-fi genres coexist in a worldview where characters grow through various adventures. Both characters and items are designed to be upgraded and traded as NFTs so that you can experience the fun of character collection RPG and the potential of P2E games.

Starting with the release of the in-game play trailer video in June, various events such as whitelist events and NFT sales will be held for full-scale marketing promotions.


About KOCCA

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a governmental agency that oversees and coordinates the promotion of the Korean content industry, was established in May 2009 by integrating five related organizations, including the Korean Broadcasting Institute, the Korea Culture & Content Agency, and the Korea Game Agency. KOCCA is headquartered in Naju, the so-called “culture and art city” of Jeolla Province, which is also known for its abundance of white pear flowers in full bloom every March. https://www.kocca.kr/en/main.do

