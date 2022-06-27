Ring Games raises $5M in funding led by Animoca Brands and Planetarium for its first P2E Game STELLA FANTASY
Ring Games and its first flagship P2E Game STELLA FANTASY are showing the potential to become a leading blockchain game with Anime-style character collectible NFTs. Ring Games' fund round with Animoca Brands and other distinguished investors raised over US$5 million.
Developer Ring Games successfully raised $5M in a global funding round. Led by Animoca Brands and Planetarium, the investment round also included renowned global venture capitals and guilds such as Defiance Capital, Play Ventures, Double Peak, DWeb3 Capital, GuildFi, Avocado DAO, and PathDAO.
Ring Games was formed in 2019 by the former core developers of the global hit game ‘King’s Raid’, which recorded over 10 million downloads across 150 countries worldwide, and since then the team has been working on the new ‘Premium Character Collectible RPG’ Stella Fantasy which features high-quality action gameplay along with the benefits of a Web3 game.
Jooho YUN, CEO of Ring Games, commented: “Stella Fantasy, launching globally in late August, will deliver high-quality anime visuals developed on Unreal Engine 4 with stunning actions of full-3D Bishōjo characters. Moreover, Stella Fantasy’s NFT collection and ecosystem will provide a new level of ‘fun’ in the P2E RPG genre.”
Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “Stella Fantasy’s high-quality visuals, real-time approach, originality, and the core concept of delivering enjoyable gameplay compelled us to support this ambitious project.”
Animoca Brands, Stella Fantasy’s lead investor, is an acclaimed industry leader in the GameFi and blockchain field with over 340 investments across both NFT and decentralized projects contributing to the construction of the next-generation open metaverse ecosystem.
Kijun SEO, Co-CEO of Planetarium, the other lead investor, commented: “Coming from the veterans behind King's Raid, Stella Fantasy combines highly polished live-action gameplay, collectible NFTs with a unique personality, and a crypto rewards layer to engage millions of anime fans across the globe. We are excited to support Ring Games' vision to create a delightful Web3 gaming experience that players will love to own. “
Stella Fantasy, a ‘Premium P2E Game’ by Ring Games is in its final development stage scheduled for launch in late August this year and will kick off its marketing campaigns with a series of promotion plans starting with gameplay trailer release and whitelist events soon.
About Stella Fantasy
Stella Fantasy is a Premium Character Collectible NFT RPG featuring fantasy elements and distinguished by its high-quality real-time action combat. 12 beautiful anime characters developed using Unreal 4 Engine will provide a highly polished gameplay experience in NFT blockchain gaming fields.
