UPG and Diamonds Do Good® to Announce Entrepreneurship Grant Winners

The winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant will be announced. With 20 Finalists from 8 countries. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP.

Diamonds Do Good® believes in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs, we are helping shape a sustainable future for all.” — Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the world will learn the winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant , a USD 100,000 partnership with UPG to support entrepreneurs. All eyes are on the 20 Finalists from 8 countries as they have a good chance to win thousands of dollars in cash to be invested in their businesses.International High-Level guests have confirmed their attendance for the announcement event that takes place today, on Nelson Mandela Day, 18 July 2022 from 4pm CEST (10am ET). The date was chosen deliberately for the historic connection between the great Nelson Mandela and Diamonds Do Good. Diamonds Do Goodrecognises the importance of providing access to capital through money invested in businesses driven by entrepreneurs. In keeping with its mission of supporting initiatives that develop and empower people in diamond communities worldwide, Diamonds Do Goodaims to help build and nurture entrepreneurs that are powering the future of their communities by creating jobs and providing goods and services with a positive impact on their communities.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant provides financial support and business expertise to promising entrepreneurs. The 2022 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant will be won by entrepreneurs from diamond-producing countries in Africa.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs, we are helping shape a sustainable future for all,” said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodThese 20 Finalists come from Botswana, DR Congo, Guinea, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. And most winners will be awarded USD 5,000, with the possibility for some to receive up to USD 20,000. The 20 Finalists are #UPGBiashara Entrepreneurs, and they first competed in a larger pool of over 1,400 applicants for selection into the #UPGBiashara programme. Then they stood out among the 350 certified UPG Biashara entrepreneurs from 52 countries, who were confirmed in the Class of 2022. Thereafter the 20 Finalists pitched their business ideas in “Shark Tank”-type interactions to make their claim for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“We believe that entrepreneurs make the world a better place, and it is wonderful that the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant brings this understanding to life,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global It is possible to witness the announcement by completing the RSVP process, while places remain. RSVPs can be completed here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP . For those who attend, there will be opportunities to discover the winners and also to hear directly from them. As well as opportunities to hear from the distinguished speakers and guests.Note to EditorsSocial media hashtags: #DiamondsDoGoodGrant #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant Learn more about the Diamonds Do GoodLearn more about UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Learn more about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join Join UPG Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

