MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 800 Block of Wharf Street, Southwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest.

At approximately 9:13 pm, two off-duty members of the Metropolitan Police Department were in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The off-duty officers witnessed the suspect brandish a firearm during a confrontation. The officers voiced a command for the suspect to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. One of the officers discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. A second person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor non-life threatening injury.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Lazarus Wilson, of Dumfries, VA.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and the suspect’s firearm was recovered. Both can be seen in the photos below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The involved member was off-duty and was not equipped with a body worn camera. The body worn camera footage from the responding officers and security footage are currently under review as part of the ongoing investigation.