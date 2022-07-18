ISSA Los Angeles Annual Information Security Summit XII
World-Renowned Experts in Security and Privacy Will Be Gathering with InfoSec Leaders at the Beach in Santa Monica, Ca.
The ISSA LA Summit was really, really awesome!! I learned so much that I can use, all the knowledge, immediately at work! I especially enjoyed the first two days of intensive training classes.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA-LA) presents world-renowned experts in security and privacy at this year’s ISSA-LA Security Summit XII at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on September 20 – 22, 2022.
— Mary Wang, CISSP, CEH, CNDA
Our educational sponsor is Claremont Graduate University and the Summit’s Keynote Speakers include:
• Adriana Sanford, award-winning global threats and global privacy expert, Chilean-American international TV commentator, former Fortune 10 regional counsel
• J. Cleve Adams, five-time tech CEO and technology industry veteran, who started Cybersecurity Titan Websense (now Forcepoint)
• Deviant Ollam, globally recognized physical penetration specialist
To find out more and to register: summit.issala.org
Award-winning Television Host and Sideline Reporter Stacy Paetz is among those invited to participate in this year’s Summit, as well as the additional lineup of distinguished speakers:
• Stevan Bernard, former Sony Pictures EVP of Global Protection Services; CEO of Bernard Global
• Lou Bladel, former Chief of the FBI's Counterespionage Section; Ernst & Young Managing Director of Assurance Services, Forensic & Integrity Services
• Carol Alexis Chen, award-winning former career prosecutor at U.S. Department of Justice; Partner at Winston & Strawn
• Ross S. Delston, former FDIC regulator; global AML pundit
• Richard Greenberg, President of ISSA-LA and ISSA Honor Roll and Distinguished Fellow
• Kimberly A. Klinsport, Partner at Foley & Lardner LLP
• Marci McCarthy, CEO and President at T.E.N.
• James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4
• Kris Rides, Founder & CEO at Tiro Security
• Cynthia Stamer, Managing Attorney at Cynthia Marcotte Stamer, P.C.
• Jennifer L. Urban, Partner at Foley & Lardner LLP
• Ron Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Talon Companies; award-winning former U.S. Secret Service Agent
• Karen F. Worstell, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist at VMware, former Microsoft CISO
• Michael Wylie, Senior Manager Threat Response at Crowdstrike
The ISSA-LA Security Summit XII will also be home to the CISO Forum and the Women in Security Forum. The Keynote Speakers for the CISO Forum are:
• Mark Weatherford, CSO at AlertEnterprise; Chief Strategy Officer at National Cybersecurity Center; former DHS Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity and California’s first CISO
• M.K. Palmore, Google Cloud Director at Office of the CISO; former Field CSO (Americas) at Palo Alto Networks; and former Cyber Security Branch Head for FBI (San Francisco)
Among the additional lineup of distinguished CISO Forum speakers are the following:
• Brian Barry, CEO, Lighthouse Leadership Group; former Chief of Staff at LA Area Chamber of Commerce
• Bennet Kelly, Founder of Internet Law Center; former host of Cyber Law & Business Report; Award-Winning Journalist
• Rafal Los, Vice President, Chief Security Strategist at Lightstream Managed Services
• Mathew Newfield, Chief Security Infrastructure Officer, Unisys Corporation
• Joseph Pochron, Senior Manager in the Forensic & Integrity Service Practice of Ernst & Young
• Seth Schachner, Managing Director of Strat Americas; former senior digital business executive at Sony Music, Microsoft, Liberty Media, Viacom and AOL
A Teqball demonstration will be provided for entertainment by U.S. National Teqball Federation President Ajay Nwosu. For more information about the ISSA-LA Summit XII and for registration details, please visit https://summit.issala.org/
Since ISSA-LA is all about the community, Summit XII is open to anyone interested in learning more about information security. In particular, it is recommended that the following attend the event so they can keep abreast of the latest in information security and privacy:
- Business executives and senior managers
- Business professionals in law, accounting, insurance, healthcare, banking, retail, and manufacturing
- Information Systems Directors, systems administrators, and IT practitioners
- Information Security Directors, managers, researchers and practitioners
- Privacy and forensics professionals
- Aspiring students interested in the business and information technology sector
About the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA):
The Information Systems Security Association is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners. It provides educational forums, publications and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill and professional growth of its members. The primary goal of ISSA is to promote management practices that will ensure availability, integrity and confidentiality of information resources. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.issala.org/. Join the movement today!
