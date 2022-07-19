Tide Rock Holdings Acquires World Class Family-Owned Accu-Fab Inc, Expands Precision Metal Fabrication Business Midwest
Accu-Fab has been a key supplier to many local and national OEM’s since its inception. It was established by my parents John and Marilyn Lawrence back in 1977.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock Holdings acquires Accu-Fab Inc. (“Accu-Fab”), a Chicago-based (Wheeling Il.) precision sheet metal fabricator and contract manufacturer, to expand its metal fabrication business into the Midwest.
Patrick Erickson, President and CEO
"We are excited to expand our metal fabrication business to the Midwest region with Accu-Fab Inc.,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock Holdings. “We were impressed with their experienced management team, high quality fabrication infrastructure and advanced processes. We look forward to working with the “A” team to take Accu-Fab to the next level.”
Accu-Fab is a precision sheet metal fabrication and contract manufacturer and full solutions provider of precision sheet metal products, including powder coat finishing, and custom assembly of sheet metal services. The company serves a wide range of end markets within the security, consumer products, electronics, and automation industries, among a few.
Accu-Fab's extensive production capabilities establish a unique opportunity for Tide Rock’s future metal fabrication portfolio, as reflected in the metal fabrication industry’s projected growth into 2025. In business for over 45 years, Accu-Fab’s strategic Midwest location serves as the supplier for some of the largest and most prestigious Fortune 500 companies.
“Accu-Fab has been a key supplier to many local and national OEM’s since its inception. It was established by my parents John and Marilyn Lawrence back in 1977”, said Patrick Erickson, President and CEO. “‘Accu-Fabulous’, as our customers call us, is strategically capable of providing nothing less than the highest quality standards and on-time delivery. We are an important part of the value chain for our customers; they consider us the ‘Great Accommodators’ as we never say no to any request, be it expedited schedules or next day service!”
Pat Erickson and Accu-Fab’s leadership team’s combined experience provide a unique opportunity for exponential growth among world class customers that are still served to this day. Erickson will continue as Accu-Fab’s CEO and will use his extensive industry experience, networking, and seasoned management team to transition the company, manage customer relationships, and support Tide Rock in its existing growth priorities and opportunities.
About Tide Rock Holdings and Accu-Fab
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services, and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information. Visit Tide Rock Holdings website for more information.
Accu-Fab in its 45th year has grown into one of the Midwest’s largest, most reliable, and experienced precision sheet metal fabrication and contract manufacturers. The company’s technical expertise provides customers with on-time unparalleled service and quality parts. Accu-Fab’s capabilities include full design, automated turret punching, automated laser cutting, stamping, automated press brake forming, full welding, kitting, complete assembly, and more, allowing for the company to provide services at a global scale. Visit the Accu-Fab website for more information.
