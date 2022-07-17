Connecticut Residential Audio/ Video Company Offers Sales on High End Home Speaker Systems
Connecticut's Premier High-End Home Audio Video Company Offers Limited time Sale of Superior Quality Home Speakers Until August 1st 2022NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeTronics Lifestyles, a home audio and home theater design company serving Fairfield County Connecticut is having a special sales event to promote KEF speakers to interested Connecticut residents who are looking to add some incredible sounding speakers to their homes. Connecticut homeowners have until August 1st to secure their deal on three different offerings by the high-end home audio and home automation company.
The sale focuses on KEF's extraordinary Q series speakers. The Q series speakers use several advanced technologies like the Uni-Q driver. This places the tweeter portion of the speaker set up in the middle of the midrange and bass speaker cone. This setup offers the listener a more accurate and overall three-dimensional sound that's dispersed evenly throughout the room that the speakers are installed in.
"We're honored to be one of the top KEF dealers in the state of Connecticut!" Said James Sweeney, founder of HomeTronics Lifestyles which offers its customers a fully built-out showroom where they can book a time to come in and experience many of the amazing product offerings that HomeTronics has to offer.
"A customer can come to our showroom here in Durham and have the opportunity to sit in front of one of these KEF speakers and really hear the difference in not just the overall sound, but the clarity of what is playing through the speakers. We feel it's very important for the customer to be able to experience both what is possible for their home, but also what is actually going to go INSIDE their home before the job begins." Sweeney was noted as saying.
The sale includes two offerings that center around the KEF Q950 Floorstanding models. One package includes a set of the aforementioned high-end speakers. For those who want to take their home A/V to the next level, there is a package that includes a pair of Q150 speakers, a Q250c center, a
Kube 10 Subwoofer, and finally a KW1 Wireless Subwoofer Kit.
Surely these speaker setups will be a welcomed addition or standard for any Connecticut homeowner looking to build a home theater system.
HomeTronics Lifestyles encourages all Connecticut homeowners who are interested in home audio or home theater systems to contact them directly. Jim Sweeney and his team are happy to provide in-home estimates or welcome anyone interested in visiting their showroom.
James Sweeney
HomeTronics Lifestlyes
+1 (203) 234-9975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook