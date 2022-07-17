Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2022 9:54 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mills Dr, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Daniel McLellan                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police received the report of a subject in Barnard who was believed by the caller to be intoxicated. The complainant advised that this individual had gotten into his vehicle and appeared unresponsive in the driver's seat. The caller was concerned that the individual would drive away. This individual was identified by the caller as Daniel McLellan, 44, of Bethel, VT. While Troopers were in route to the address provided in Barnard, the caller advised that McLellan had driven from the scene. McLellan was located in physical control of his vehicle on Mills Dr in Bethel. After further investigation, McLellan was placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks. McLellan was released on citation to appear in Windsor County court on 08/02/2022.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2022 8:00 AM          

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

