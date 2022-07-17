New positive cases between within 24 hours yesterday (16 July)

MACAU, July 17 - According to update from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (16 July) include: 23 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under the management and control; 2 cases of close contacts, 2 cases in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 0 case among other population groups, which were found within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,733 cases.

As of 08:00 today (17 July), a total of 21,225 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,249 close contacts, 11,486 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,250 secondary close contacts, 254 general contacts, and 776 accompanying persons.